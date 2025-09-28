Akkuro, Backbase Tackle Legacy System AI Problems

Backbase, a provider of AI-powered banking technology, and Akkuro, a leading international core banking technology provider, have announced a strategic partnership that tackles legacy system limitations with AI. This collaboration is set to deliver an end-to-end modern banking technology stack across retail banking, business banking, wealth management and private banking.

Financial institutions face mounting pressure to modernize fragmented technology infrastructures while competing against digital-first challengers. Traditional point solutions create operational bottlenecks, delay product launches and prevent banks from implementing AI where it matters most.

Benefits include:

Accelerated speed-to-market: API-based architecture cuts product development cycles significantly;

Cost reduction: Single platform approach eliminates integration complexity and ongoing maintenance burdens;

AI-driven growth: Integrated AI capabilities enable personalized experiences and intelligent automation;

Flexibility and scalability: Integration empowering banks to easily adapt to and scale as needed;

Future-proof foundation: Cloud-native architecture ensures long-term viability;

Compliance at the speed of change: Modular updates slash the cost and disruption of regulatory compliance; and

Experience-driven loyalty: Onboarding and intuitive journeys engage customers and empower employees.

“The problem isn’t just legacy systems,” said Ricardo Ribelles, VP of partnerships and alliances at Backbase. “It’s that banks have been forced to choose between modern digital banking capabilities and robust core systems. This partnership eliminates that trade-off entirely.”

The partnership leverages Backbase’s international footprint and Akkuro’s European presence, addressing key banking segments including lending, business banking and retail services. The modern, API-based architecture ensures low-effort integration for financial institutions’ technical teams, enabling adoption without extensive system overhauls. The combined offering addresses regulatory compliance, data security, and risk management requirements essential for multi-jurisdiction operations.

“This partnership creates an unparalleled offering that enables financial institutions to transform their entire technology stack while delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Eric Euwes, chief commercial officer at Akkuro. “The synergies between our organizations create immediate value for clients seeking to modernize operations and compete effectively in this digital-first banking landscape.”

The integrated solution is now available. Joint implementation programs will be customized based on individual client requirements and transformation objectives.