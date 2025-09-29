ValidiFI Research Highlights Risk of Outdated Fraud Strategies

ValidiFI’s newest research reveals a critical gap in current fraud prevention strategies—and the financial consequences of relying on outdated account verification methods as real-time payment adoption accelerates.

As payment infrastructure evolves with real-time rails like RTP, FedNow, and Zelle driving instant settlement, and faster ACH options modernizing traditional flows, organizations are rethinking how speed, visibility, and risk intersect. According to the 2025 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey, 79% of organizations were victims of payments fraud attacks or attempts in 2024, making robust pre-transaction verification more important than ever.

“As fraud continues to escalate across consumer and vendor payment channels, organizations must treat validation as a frontline defense,” said John Gordon, CEO of ValidiFI. “Investing in robust bank account and payment data to gain deeper visibility into account behavior and risk not only protects against financial loss but also reinforces trust with customers and partners.”

Based on recent analysis of ValidiFI’s database across inquiries, payments, and payment performance, the report reveals significant performance differences across risk categories.

Accounts flagged with “Debit Return Likely” codes experienced Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF) return rates five times higher than the average.

High-risk routing numbers showed NSF rates 2.5 times higher than average and four times higher than low-risk routing numbers. Accounts with low-pattern matches had a 36% invalid account rate compared to just 0.68% for high-pattern match accounts. High-risk routing numbers demonstrated payment success rates of only 61%, well below the 81% average.

Even more telling, ValidiFI’s fraud detection surfaced behavioral red flags that traditional systems often miss:

Consumers with three or more SSNs tied to a single bank account showed 60% higher invalid rates and lower payment success rates.

Bank accounts linked to three or more phone numbers had 22% higher invalid rates and double the NSF rate compared to the average.

These findings underscore a critical truth: Not all accounts are created equal, and treating them as such exposes organizations to avoidable financial losses, operational inefficiencies, and reputational risk. High-risk accounts—whether flagged by behavioral anomalies or pattern mismatches—are significantly more likely to fail, return, or trigger fraud events. By adopting intelligent, data-driven validation and authentication strategies that proactively identify risk, streamline approvals, and ensure payment success—before transactions ever occur—can help detect fraud, improve payment success, and maintain compliance—without sacrificing speed or trust.

ValidiFI’s validation and authentication capabilities show strong market coverage, with the ability to validate up to 85% of accounts and authenticate up to 75% of accounts in a matter of seconds. Validation refers to confirming that a bank account is open, active, and capable of receiving payments—essential for reducing ACH returns and ensuring compliance.

Authentication, on the other hand, verifies that the person or entity initiating the transaction is the rightful owner of the account, critical for fraud prevention and secure onboarding. Layering advanced pattern matching boosts verified rates, enabling auto-approval of up to 92% of accounts and reducing return rates by 35%.

“Without a complete ‘ValidiFI-ed’ profile built using bank account and payment intelligence, organizations will miss important signals that can point to increased risk of payments fraud, NSFs, defaults, and more,” Gordon added.