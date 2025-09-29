In an era where digital disruption is reshaping the financial services industry, core banking systems—the digital backbone of banks—stand at a critical juncture. A report from Juniper Research unveils a shift in how financial institutions are modernizing their infrastructure.

Released amid escalating demands for agility, security, and customer-centric advancements, this analysis spotlights SAP Fioneer‘s role in driving a significant overhaul.

As banks grapple with legacy systems built decades ago, the report forecasts that by 2028, global spending on core banking transformations will surge to $120 billion, up from $65 billion in 2023—a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.

At the core of this transformation is SAP Fioneer, a specialized arm of the SAP ecosystem dedicated to banking solutions.

Born from the 2021 acquisition of Finastra’s treasury and capital markets division, Fioneer has evolved into a key player for cloud-native banking platforms.

The report emphasizes Fioneer’s “360° Transaction Banking” suite, which integrates real-time processing, AI-driven analytics, and seamless API connectivity.

Traditional core systems, often monolithic and siloed, have long hampered banks’ ability to respond to fintech challengers like Revolut or Nubank.

Fioneer’s approach dismantles these barriers, enabling institutions to deploy modular architectures that scale effortlessly across retail, corporate, and investment banking.

Juniper’s methodology lends credibility to the report.

Drawing from in-depth interviews with over 50 global banking executives and a proprietary dataset spanning 2020-2024, the study quantifies the ROI of such transformations.

Key findings reveal that banks adopting Fioneer-like platforms achieve 40% faster time-to-market for new products and a 25% reduction in operational costs within the first two years.

Moreover, compliance headaches—exacerbated by regulations such as PSD3 in Europe and DORA—are mitigated through the use of embedded risk management tools.

The report cites a case study of a Tier-1 European bank that, following the implementation of predictive AI models, slashed fraud losses by 35% while boosting customer satisfaction scores by 22 points on Net Promoter Score (NPS) metrics.

Yet, the path to transformation isn’t without hurdles.

Juniper highlights talent shortages and integration complexities as primary roadblocks, with 62% of surveyed banks citing “legacy data migration” as their top concern.

Smaller regional players, in particular, face steeper challenges due to limited budgets, which may potentially widen the chasm between digital natives and incumbents.

SAP Fioneer’s response? A “transformation accelerator” program, offering pre-configured blueprints and partnerships with hyperscalers like AWS and Google Cloud.

This initiative, detailed in the report, promises to reduce deployment times from 18-24 months to under six months, democratizing access to cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead, the implications ripple across the industry.

The report projects that by 2030, 75% of core banking revenues will derive from embedded finance models—think banking-as-a-service integrated into e-commerce giants like Amazon or ride-hailing apps.

Fioneer’s platform is tailor-made for this, supporting ISO 20022 standards for instant payments and tokenization for blockchain interoperability.

In emerging markets, where mobile-first banking is dominant, the report envisions Fioneer driving a 50% increase in digital wallet adoption, thereby fueling financial inclusion for the unbanked.