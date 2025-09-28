Schroders Capital Builds on Operational Real Estate Expertise with Self Storage Investment Platform

Schroders Capital, the private markets arm of the global asset manager Schroders, has unveiled a new investment platform dedicated to self-storage assets.

Announced recently this month, this launch underscores the firm’s commitment to operational real estate, blending institutional-grade investment with hands-on asset management to deliver resilient returns in an evolving market landscape.

Schroders Capital, managing over €40 billion in private assets as of mid-2025, has long been a frontrunner in real estate strategies that prioritize value creation through active operations.

With a track record spanning more than two decades in sectors like logistics, data centers, and student housing, the firm has honed expertise in transforming underutilized properties into high-performing income generators.

This new self-storage platform builds directly on that foundation, targeting a niche that has proven remarkably antifragile amid economic turbulence.

Self-storage, often dubbed the “Swiss Army knife” of real estate, offers low correlation to traditional property cycles, high occupancy rates, and recurring revenue streams—qualities that have shielded it from the inflationary pressures and remote work shifts that battered office and retail spaces post-pandemic.

At the core of the platform is a core-plus strategy designed to acquire, optimize, and scale self-storage facilities across key European markets, with an initial focus on the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

These regions boast mature yet fragmented markets, where urbanization, e-commerce growth, and life-stage transitions—such as downsizing or relocation—drive demand.

The platform aims to deploy €500 million in equity over the next three years, partnering with established operators to enhance digital booking systems, expand facility footprints, and integrate sustainable features like solar-powered units and energy-efficient designs.

By emphasizing ESG principles from day one, Schroders Capital positions the platform not just as a yield play but as a vehicle for institutional investors seeking inflation-hedged, low-volatility exposure.

Leading the charge is a team selected by Schroders’ existing real estate division and bolstered by external hires with deep self-storage pedigrees.

Heading operations is Elena Vasquez, formerly head of European logistics at a major REIT, who brings over 15 years of experience in asset repositioning.

This initiative arrives at a pivotal moment for alternative real estate.

Global self-storage vacancy rates hover below 8%, per recent industry reports, with rental growth outpacing CPI in most developed markets.

In Europe alone, the sector’s addressable market exceeds €20 billion, yet penetration remains low compared to the US, where it rivals multifamily in scale.

Schroders Capital’s entry addresses this gap by offering a commingled fund structure accessible to pension funds, insurers, and family offices, with a minimum commitment of €10 million.

The platform’s debut fund, SchroStorage Europe I, is already 30% seeded with commitments from Nordic and UK-based LPs, signaling strong early appetite.

The rationale is clear: diversification amid uncertainty.

As central banks navigate sticky inflation and geopolitical headwinds, self-storage’s essential-service status—much like warehousing for online retail—provides a buffer.

Schroders’ data shows that during the 2022-2024 slowdown, self-storage assets delivered 7-9% net yields with drawdown protection, outperforming broader CRE indices by 300 basis points.

By integrating analytics for site selection and revenue management, the platform aims to replicate and potentially exceed these benchmarks.

Looking ahead, Schroders Capital envisions scaling beyond Europe, potentially eyeing US and APAC opportunities by 2027.

Andrew Wirdnam, Global Head of Real Estate at Schroders Capital, said,