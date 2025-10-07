Bite Investments Announces $25M in Funding from NewSpring Growth

Bite Investments, a provider of technology solutions for the alternative investments sector, announced that they secured $25 million in growth capital from NewSpring Growth, NewSpring Capital’s growth equity strategy investing in various technology companies.

The funding represents a significant milestone in Bite Investments’ goal to streamline “the investor experience and democratize access to alternative investments.”

With this new investment, the firm will continue “to scale its technology platform, further expand its team, and enhance services for asset managers and investors globally.”

Bite Investments’ product, Bite Stream, is an “end-to-end, modular platform that provides a single, cloud-based hub for managing every stage of the investor journey.”

The solution streamlines investor onboarding and investor communication, offering a singular portal “for limited partners and retail investors alike to view all of their holdings in one place.”

As the amount of global AUM within private markets continues to grow rapidly worldwide, Bite Stream hopes to usher the “industry into a new age of automation within alternative asset management.”

Point solutions are the past. Retailization and innovation “define the future.”

Private markets have long depended “on siloed, legacy systems that hinder innovation and restrict growth.”

Bite Investments is addressing this by providing “a single platform solution that unifies the investor and manager experience.”

NewSpring’s growth capital will “accelerate this strategy, enabling Bite Investments to close critical gaps in the private markets technology landscape and deliver greater efficiency, transparency, and access.”

William Rudebeck, Co-Founder and CEO of Bite Investments, said:

“Throughout the process, we prioritized finding a partner who brought more than just capital, helping Bite Investments on its journey to become the leading investor software solution for the alternative asset management industry. NewSpring is led by highly successful serial entrepreneurs and operators who have driven digitization in innovative companies across the software and tech-enabled services industries for over 25 years. NewSpring deeply understands both asset and wealth management, recognizes the strength of what we have created, and sees the potential of our integrated services to foster real innovation in private markets.”

Henry Talbot Ponsonby, Co-Founder of Bite Investments, said,

“This funding marks the start of an exciting new chapter where we accelerate innovation, deepen our product offerings, and strengthen our global reach to better serve our clients and the market as a whole. With this funding, we are advancing our vision to combine proven expertise, modern technology, and a service model created by alternative managers, for alternative managers, to truly redefine investor engagement.”

Bite Investments was advised “by Piper Sandler as financial advisor and Paul Hastings as legal counsel.”

NewSpring was advised “by Baker Tilly on financial matters, KPMG on tax matters, and Cozen O’Connor for legal counsel.”