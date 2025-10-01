Revolut Remains Worst UK Company for Fraud Complaints Claims Which?

Digital bank Revolut has reportedly recorded the highest number of fraud and scam complaints that had been referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Data reviewed by Which? found that fraudulent activity complaints from clients of the digital banking service provider had outnumbered all other banking institutions, as they had done back in 2023.

The consumer focused organization had submitted a Freedom of Information request to the FOS, asking for the top 10 companies named in APP fraud and scam complaints it obtained in 2024 as well as 2025.

During 2024, Revolut clients had referred 3,242 APP fraud complaints to the FOS, meanwhile, the rest of the top three had made up by Monzo (2,344 complaints) and Barclays (totaled 1,704).

The data covering the 2025 period paints a similar situation, but the only difference is that Monzo and Barclays have traded places.

Monzo reportedly has the highest percentage of APP fraud complaints where the FOS ruled in favor of the client – suggesting its users were the most likely to have been unjustly denied their requests for reimbursement.

This past year, the FOS received 2,631 other fraud and scam-related complaints (not APP fraud) from Revolut users.

The rest of the top three had made up by Monzo (1,810 complaints) and Barclays (1,461).

The same companies are on track to be the worst this current year, according to data from the first eight months of 2025.

In addition to these issues, Revolut has the highest uphold reimbursement rate of 37% for non-APP scams and fraudulent activities.

Which? has warned about a potential attack impacting business customers in March of last year, emphasizing its concerns that Revolut rejected their requests for reimbursement.

Despite these complaints, Revolut remains focused on expanding its business operations quite aggressively. The company is pursuing a dual listing in the US as well as the UK. Revolut is now offering a wide range of financial services, including crypto investing and trading.