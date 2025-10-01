Stacey Bowers to Exit Leadership Position at SEC Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation

Stacey Bowers will be exiting her role at the SEC as the Director of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, as of October 17th. Bowers stepped into the position in January 2024 during the Biden Administration.

The Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation is a relatively new entity at the SEC, which seeks to support smaller firms as they seek funding to execute on their plans. Too frequently, the SEC has focused its attention on larger firms while shortchanging smaller firms, which represent a significant portion of the business activity in the US.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins thanked Bowers for her work, stating she had a significant impact in supporting smaller firms at the SEC.

Bowers stated:

“I am honored to have served in this role and to have worked alongside the dedicated experts on the small business advocacy team, my SEC colleagues, and the Commissioners. It has been an incredible opportunity and privilege to advocate for small businesses and to support this inspirational community of entrepreneurs, investors, and all of those who support them on their journey.”

Bowers is only the second person to lead the office since 2019. Martha Legg Miller preceded Bowers and departed the office in 2022.