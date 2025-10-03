Finastra Debuts Intelligent Routing Module

Finastra, a financial services software provider, has unveiled its Intelligent Routing Module at Sibos 2025.

The new solution seeks to bring intelligent, data-driven payment routing to banks and financial institutions, enabling them to process transactions faster, at lower cost, and with an upwards of 95% straight-through processing rate.

The Intelligent Routing Module is designed to work as a standalone capability in a broader payment orchestration, or as part of Finastra’s Global PAYPlus. It utilizes advanced algorithms to select the most efficient payment rails in real-time. The system factors in costs, speed, payment scheme options, and regulatory requirements to ensure each transaction takes the optimal path, across mass payments, instant payments, and high-value, or optimal correspondent banking chain options within high-value cross-border payments.

Radha Suvarna, chief product officer of payments at Finastra, said this service brings “banks the intelligence to route payments for maximum efficiency while meeting customers’ expectations for fast, seamless service.”

Leveraging decades of deep expertise in processing trillions of dollars of transactions daily for some of the world’s largest banks, the Intelligent Routing Module is available within Finastra Global PAYplus – or as a standalone, system-agnostic modular package. Powered by microservices and open APIs, the solution allows banks to more efficiently validate clearing memberships, determine optimal payment routes, and build efficient cross-border correspondent chains.

The open architecture means the solution can be embedded into payment initiation channels, order management systems, orchestration systems or payment engines, delivering rapid ROI and reducing risks of large-scale transformation or replacements.