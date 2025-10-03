DAT: BTCS Plans $100M Series G, Counters Passive Storage Model

BTCS, a company that claims to be the largest European Digital Asset Treasury Company (DAT), seeks to raise $100 million through a Series G fundraise, coming immediately on the heels of its recently closed Series F.

Proceeds from the Series G will be deployed to expand BTCS’ diversified treasury strategy, consisting of 60% exposure to $BTC, 30% to $ZIG, and 10% to $CORE.

By operating the core infrastructure of blockchain networks and adding assets like CORE DAO and ZIGChain, BTCS states that it generates operational revenue to deliver yield even in flat markets.

Most public companies follow MicroStrategy’s passive ‘buy-and-hold’ crypto strategy. BTCS says it leverages an Active Treasury Strategy; with proceeds being deployed into staking, DeFi, and validator operations to generate sustainable yield.

Marlena Lipińska, CEO of BTCS, says they have a conviction that the future of DATs is in productive development and not passive storage.

Abdul Rafay Gadit, co-founder of ZIGChain and member of BTCS’s Supervisory Board, says they see this model as a “sustainable path forward for listed companies seeking transparent and resilient exposure to digital assets.”