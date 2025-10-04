Socure Signals Enhances ML Access, Battles Fraud

Socure, a provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, authentication, KYC, KYB, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention, has launched Socure Signals, giving enterprises direct access to the feature store powering Socure’s ML models.

At launch, Socure Signals delivers more than 250 features, with expansion planned in the months ahead across multiple Socure solutions. By opening access to the same data attributes, probabilistic features, and graph consortium intelligence that fuel Socure’s fraud and identity models, enterprises gain the transparency and flexibility to fine-tune strategies, tailor machine-learning models to their own problem set, and outpace complex AI-powered fraud schemes.

“Socure was a very early adopter of supervised and semi-supervised machine learning to verify identities and combat fraud,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “With Socure Signals, we’re now empowering fraud, risk, and data science teams with the building blocks of our best-in-class models, so they can create the necessary defenses that match the speed and sophistication of today’s AI attacks.”

Delivered via API alongside Socure’s model risk scores and reason codes, these signals give organizations the precision and transparency to understand both why a score was returned and the attributes driving it.

Within Socure’s RiskOS platform, organizations can integrate Signals into custom rules, adaptive workflows, and decisioning paths — enabling fraud teams to respond to emerging threats in real time.

In pre-launch testing, a top-tier Fintech utilized phone-specific signals to identify systemic fraud concentrated within a handful of phone carriers, each exhibiting fraud rates above 90%. By creating custom rules to step up verification for applicants tied to these carriers, the organization was able to disrupt coordinated fraud ring activity and prevent additional losses before they scaled.

“Socure Signals changes the game for the fraud and risk teams,” said Pablo Abreu, chief product and analytics officer at Socure. “Organizations now have a transparent view of the features and signals that matter most — making it possible to innovate faster and turn explainability into a strategic advantage.”