Akemora’s Tokenization Cloud Helps Fiservs Scale Digital Asset Offerings

Akemona, a digital infrastructure provider, this week released Tokenization Cloud, an infrastructure platform that enables financial institutions and businesses to adopt digital assets at scale.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in U.S. financial regulation. The SEC’s recently announced Project Crypto aims to modernize custody rules and integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) into the regulated financial system. SEC Chairman Atkins strongly endorsed the right to self-custody of digital assets, calling it a core American value. Akemora said Project Crypto also opens the door to regulatory clarity for decentralized exchanges (DEXs), balancing investor protection with innovation.

Built as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), the Tokenization Cloud delivers a fully regulatory-compliant Digital Asset Lifecycle Ecosystem that spans token creation, issuance, settlement, trading, redemption, and reporting. Akemona also offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications pre-built on the Tokenization Cloud, allowing institutions to deploy ready-to-use solutions or configure new ones tailored to their workflows and asset classes.

The Tokenization Cloud integrates Web3 APIs, smart contracts, databases, compliance frameworks, and orchestration services into a single environment for building digital-native applications. By handling orchestration, security, and compliance at the infrastructure level, the Tokenization Cloud enables broker-dealers and fund managers to focus on creating and distributing innovative financial applications, including those for tokenized funds and structured products.

“The launch of the Tokenization Cloud marks a turning point for digital assets in capital markets,” CEO Alex de Lorraine said. “Financial institutions have been waiting for a platform that combines regulatory compliance, security, and flexibility in one environment. With the Tokenization Cloud, broker-dealers and asset managers can build blockchain-native apps to issue tokenized securities with confidence, integrate with traditional distribution channels, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain in mainstream finance.”

Every Akemona application, including the Investor Portal, Issuer Hub, Admin App, Escrow Manager, and OnchainTA, is powered by the Tokenization Cloud. These applications are modular, API-driven, and fully configurable, enabling institutions to adopt them directly or extend them for new use cases. One example is the Issuer Hub, which allows institutions to create tokenized wrappers for ETFs, ETNs, and structured products. This capability enables hybrid offerings where funds exist both as traditional 1940 Act securities and as blockchain-native tokens, addressing growing market demand for fractionalization, faster settlement, and expanded investor access.

“From day one, we designed the Tokenization Cloud to meet the standards of financial institutions,” CTO Brady Matthews said. “It combines Web3 APIs, smart contracts, and orchestration services with enterprise-grade security and compliance built in by design. Whether institutions want to create digital-native, wallet-based apps to tokenize ETFs, launch new structured products, or integrate stablecoin settlement, the Tokenization Cloud provides the scalability, configurability, and resilience needed for digital asset innovation.”

Compliance is embedded at every level. Features such as whitelists, lockups, investor eligibility rules, and KYC/AML enforcement are integrated into the Tokenization Cloud, ensuring that digital asset applications remain aligned with U.S. and global regulations. Settlements can be executed through traditional financial rails or stablecoin rails, giving institutions flexibility as they expand their digital asset strategies.

Broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians can use the platform to build and deploy digital-native applications for tokenized securities, stablecoins, utility tokens, and other blockchain-based instruments, while preparing for future integration with AI-driven oracles, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and advanced settlement technologies.

Looking ahead, the regulatory shifts driven by the SEC Project Crypto are expected to become major accelerators for the adoption of digital securities. Until now, investors in digital asset securities have been unable to directly custody their holdings. With the SEC now strongly in favor of direct custody, financial institutions will be better positioned to embrace digital-native models. Akemona’s Tokenization Cloud is uniquely positioned to help them transition into this new era, enabling the applications and workflows that will define the future of regulated DeFi.