Stablecoin Firm Mesta Welcomes $5.5M Seed

Mesta, a fiat and stablecoin payment network, has raised a $5.5 million seed round. Village Global led the deal, with participation from Circle Ventures, Paxos, and WTI – Western Technology Investment. Existing backers, including Garuda Ventures, Canonical Crypto, Everywhere Ventures, and Inventum Ventures, also reaffirmed their support. Mesta will deploy this capital to expand its global payment features, strengthen its international teams, and accelerate growth worldwide.

Since its launch just 11 months ago, Mesta has processed more than $140 million in total payment volume (TPV) to date. Today, Mesta executes an average of $3 million in daily volume and is on track to surpass $300 million in TPV by year-end.

Cross-border payments have historically forced businesses to choose between speed and cost. Mesta solves this problem by combining fiat rails for reliability and compliance with stablecoin rails for speed and cost-efficiency.

Mesta enables enterprise-grade cross-border payments across multiple use cases such as bill payments, payroll, supply chain payments and same-name on/off ramps. With support for USD, EUR, GBP, USDC, USDT, USDG and PYUSD, Mesta can convert these into global stablecoins and more than 40 global currencies via hybrid rails that eliminate the inefficiencies of legacy systems such as SWIFT. The company said its settlement times are very often just a few minutes and their customers save more than 50% on fees.

“Our mission at Mesta is to rewire the way money moves globally – faster, cheaper, and at enterprise-grade accuracy, without sacrificing compliance,” said founder and CEO Sandeep Pyapali. “In under a year, we’ve proven the demand for hybrid fiat and stablecoin rails. This seed round allows us to double down on scaling our network and building the holy grail: the ability to move money seamlessly between any two fiat currencies worldwide.”

Payapali spearheaded the Uber Global Payment Network, facilitating billions in transactions across more than 70 countries.

“When policy and innovation align, entire economies benefit,” he added. “We foresaw this moment, built the rails early, and now we are ready to help fintechs, wallets, and enterprises move money without friction.”

“Cross-border payments remain one of the most broken areas in global finance. Mesta’s hybrid rails – stablecoin plus fiat- offer a real, enterprise-ready solution that the market has been waiting for,” said Jacob Mullins, a venture partner at Village Global. “We are proud to back Sandeep and the Mesta team as they continue to accelerate adoption among fintechs, wallets, and enterprises worldwide.”