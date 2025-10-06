Proptech Baselane Raises $34.4M

Baselane, the banking and financial platform for real estate investors, has raised $34.4 million in new funding, including a recently closed $20 million Series B led by Thomvest Ventures and a previously unannounced $14.4 million Series A led by Matrix Partners. The funding milestone coincides with the launch of Baselane Smart, a subscription-based suite of AI-powered automation tools designed to give landlords greater control, efficiency, and insight into their rental property finances.

Launched in 2022, Baselane now supports more than 50,000 real estate investors across the United States. Individual investors own more than 25 million rental units — half of the U.S. residential rental supply — and represent a growing class of sophisticated, tech-savvy landlords scaling beyond single properties.

“Real estate investors don’t want to be accountants; they want to focus on building passive income without drowning in manual admin work,” said Mathias Korder, co-founder and CEO of Baselane. “We built Baselane to give landlords back time and control. By automating the financial back-office, we’re helping them save five, eight, even 12 hours a week — while still staying on top of cash flow and helping them manage larger portfolios without adding more work.”

Baselane will use the new round of funding to scale its go-to-market efforts and accelerate product innovation. Starting with the launch of its first subscription-based product, Baselane Smart, the company will introduce AI and automation to streamline tasks like transaction categorization, receipt matching, and proactive fund transfers to cover bills.

Empowered by software that delivers institutional-grade insights traditionally reserved for large-scale investors, individual landlords will gain deeper financial visibility, reduce manual financial busywork, and make faster, more informed property decisions, freeing up time to focus on what matters most.

Baselane said it saves the average investor more than 150 hours and $5,000 per year through automation, visibility, and built-in financial tools.

“One of the most frustrating, overlooked problems in real estate investing is the financial management, and Baselane is using software and AI to solve this for tens of thousands of customers,” said Don Butler, managing director at Thomvest Ventures. “By deeply understanding this niche and building a beautifully integrated product, (they have) created something that real estate investors can truly depend on and love.”

The Series B round included participation from Matrix Partners, Diagram Ventures, Starwood Capital, Parameter Ventures, Activant Capital, RXR ARDEN Digital Ventures, and Watershed Ventures. The company has raised $44.3 million to date.