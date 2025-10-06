UK’s Digital Bank Monzo Plans US Market Push with Banking License Application

UK’s digital bank Monzo appears to be gearing up for a push into the US market by considering a fresh bid for a U.S. banking charter. This comes years after the Fintech company shelved a prior attempt in 2021, when regulators seemingly signaled low chances of approval.

As first reported by the FT, the renewed interest aligns with a shifting regulatory landscape under President Trump‘s Administration, which emphasizes more deregulation to foster advancemenets in financial services.

Securing such a license would enable Monzo to offer full-fledged banking products like insured deposits and loans directly to US consumers, moving beyond its current partnership model with Sutton Bank.

Founded back in 2015, Monzo has transformed, over the years, from a simple prepaid card provider into a more full-service digital bank in the UK, claiming over 9 million users and £11 billion in deposits as of mid-2024.

Its app-centric approach, featuring real-time notifications, budgeting tools, and “Savings Jars” for micro-saving, has helped it become popular tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z users who tend to prioritize transparency and low fees.

After achieving profitability in its first full year and raising funds at a $5 billion valuation, the Fintech firm is eyeing international growth, with the U.S. as a prime target due to its vast consumer base and potential for more disruptive fintech solutions.

However, Monzo’s plans will thrust it into a competitive arena dominated by established digital players. Banking challenger Nubank recently applied for its own U.S. charter to extend its reach beyond Latin America, where it serves over 120 million customers and generated $11.5 billion in revenue last year.

Nubank’s model, focused on fee-free accounts and credit access for underserved populations, has made it a key player in the digital banking space.

Meanwhile, Revolut, Monzo’s UK rival, operates in the U.S. without a full banking license, relying on partners like Lead Bank for services such as debit cards and remittances.

Revolut’s CEO has on several occasions expressed long-term interest in a U.S. charter to unlock credit products and interchange fees, but it hasn’t formalized an application yet, citing the need for credit-driven growth in America.

The U.S. digital banking market is crowded with homegrown challengers like Chime, which commands nearly 60% of neobank app usage through no-fee checking, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection.

Chime’s focus on low-income users and seamless mobile experiences has helped it amass many accounts, though its profit margins remain slim compared to Nubank’s returns.

Monzo must differentiate itself by leveraging its UK-honed features, such as joint accounts and fraud alerts, while navigating oversight from bodies like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Past fintech license pursuits, including Monzo’s own, have faltered due to regulatory hurdles and high compliance costs.

Nubank and Revolut face similar scrutiny in their U.S. forays, with questions over scalability in a market where traditional banks still hold sway and digital adoption lags behind Europe or Latin America.

Yet, deregulation could lower barriers, allowing Monzo to accelerate product launches like high-yield savings or investments tailored for Americans.

If approved, this move could potentially enhance competition, pressuring incumbents to iterate faster and offering U.S. consumers more options in a digital-first environment.

Monzo’s strategy underscores a broader Fintech trend.

European and LatAm neobanks are viewing the U.S. as the growth frontier, despite the risks. As Nubank’s co-founder noted in an interview, the economy of Texas alone is larger than that of the entire country of Brazil in terms of GDP (and other US states like Florida are catching up fast).

Success here might not just boost Monzo‘s valuation but also validate the global viability of app-based banking, potentially sparking another IPO wave for challengers. But it’s still early days for these leaner and more agile all-digital challengers and regulatory challenges along with managing financial resources present significant challenges.