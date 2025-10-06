StakingCrypto ETPs: Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Enable Staking

Grayscale Investments revealed that its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) are now a U.S.-listed spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) that incorporates staking. This allows investors to earn additional yield on their Ethereum holdings through staking rewards, typically ranging from 3-5% annually, depending on network conditions.

By staking a portion of the funds’ ETH via institutional custodians and a diverse set of validators, investors can benefit from passive income without managing technical complexities like running nodes or securing wallets.

This enhances the ETFs’ appeal by combining traditional price exposure with staking-driven returns, potentially attracting more institutional interest.

Grayscale also recently disclosed plans to enable staking for its Solana Trust (GSOL), pending regulatory approval for its conversion to a spot ETP, which could position it as a innovative Solana staking product.

Additionally, in early 2025, Grayscale confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC, aiming to go public and scale its operations, with assets under management surpassing $35 billion.

The firm further expanded its offerings with the CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) in September 2025, providing diversified exposure to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano.

The Ethereum ecosystem continues to advance, with upgrades like the 2024 Dencun update quadrupling Layer 2 activity and reducing transaction costs.

Future improvements, such as EIP-7702, aim to simplify user interactions through native account abstraction, enabling features like gas payments in various tokens.

The Ethereum Foundation’s focus on curated grants is fostering tech advancements in DeFi, AI agents, and cross-chain interoperability, while the network’s 10th anniversary in July 2025 highlighted its robust infrastructure supporting thousands of global applications.

These developments, alongside staking-enabled ETFs, now aim to reinforce Ethereum’s position as a platform for yield generation and decentralized finance.

Ethereum price has been surging during this current crypto bull market as well, along with Bitcoin which has reached an all-time high of over $125,000. Despite the entry of newcomers like Solana (SOL), Ethereum decisively remains the leading smart contract platform that is being used for a wide range of use-cases including tokenization.