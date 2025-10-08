Open Banking Payments : Fintech Trustly Teams Up with Acres Manufacturing Company

Trustly, a Pay by Bank service, announced a partnership with Acres Manufacturing Company. This partnership includes implementing Trustly Scan & Pay, a “holistic” cashless gaming execution powered by Trustly’s Open Banking Payments, with Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter, allowing for instant funding to any gamine machine.

Via this collab, players can fund slots and tables through their bank account by scanning a QR code, “bringing the speed, security, and convenience of Pay by Bank to the casino floor.”

Trustly Scan & Pay requires no sign-ups or downloads, enabling players to enjoy the convenience of electronically funding the game “without requiring a player card, mobile app or digital wallet.”

Players are able to scan a QR code that is displayed by Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter screen in order to initiate a bank transfer that completes “within seconds.”

For gaming company operators, Trustly Scan & Pay recovers the “approximately 6% of revenue lost to cash handling costs while ensuring every transaction is instant, guaranteed, and backed by bank-level security.”

Beyond cost savings, Trustly and Acres’ partnership aims to grow player spending, as data indicates that cashless players “increase their coin-in by 38% compared to cash-based play.”

The partnership with Acres makes Trustly Scan & Pay deployable in casinos thanks to the Universal Payment Adapter’s compatibility across slot machines and casino management systems, and regulatory approvals “secured in most major tribal and commercial jurisdictions.”

This plug-and-play readiness ensures that any operator is able to gain the benefits of cashless gaming without “costly system overhauls, positioning Trustly Scan & Pay as the fastest path to bringing bank-level security and instant funding to the casino floor.”

