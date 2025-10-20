Instacart Introduces Business Features

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) recently announced that a new, full suite of business features is available across the company’s white-label e-commerce solutions: Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers are already leveraging these capabilities to better support business customers, such as restaurants, offices, healthcare facilities, and schools, directly through their e-commerce websites and apps. These features have been available on the Instacart App for Instacart Business customers, and the company is now bringing the best of these features to all Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers.

“Instacart is committed to building a best-in-class e-commerce platform that helps retailers grow their online business,” said Ryan Hamburger, vice president of retail partnerships. “Expanding business features to retailers’ customers on their sites is part of our ongoing investment in enhancing retailer sites with tools that deliver added value and unlock new revenue from business customers. With more than one million business customers who have ordered from (us) in the past year, we’re making it easier for retailers to capture more of this growing demand.”

Business features enable organizations to place bulk orders and manage team-based purchasing. Now, those refined capabilities have expanded to Storefront and Storefront Pro.

Storefront and Storefront Pro are parts of the Instacart Platform, a suite of enterprise-grade technologies designed for retailers of all sizes to power their own online and in-store shopping experiences. Instacart Business complements these solutions by providing real-time access to fresh foods, ingredients, and supplies, helping companies reduce stockouts and streamline procurement, and operate more efficiently. Since launching in 2023, it has helped more than one million business customers simplify their ordering operations.