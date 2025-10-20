U.S. Bank Launches Digital Assets and Money Movement Organization

U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) has created a new Digital Assets and Money Movement organization to accelerate development of and grow revenue from emerging digital products and services such as stablecoin issuance, cryptocurrency custody, asset tokenization and digital money movement.

Jamie Walker, a veteran in the payments industry and at U.S. Bank, will lead the Digital Assets and Money Movement organization. Walker has been with U.S. Bank for more than 20 years, the past eight of which he has led Merchant Payment Services (MPS) at U.S. Bank and as CEO of Elavon, the bank’s global merchant payment acquiring business. He will remain in his role in MPS while the company conducts an extensive search for his successor, after which Walker will report to Dominic Venturo, chief digital officer at U.S. Bank.

“Digital assets are rapidly evolving, and U.S. Bank is well-positioned as they grow and become more common across financial services,” said Venturo. “Clients increasingly want to understand how digital assets can help them safely move money, store deposits and use tokenized assets, among other potential use cases. Jamie’s deep, global experience in payments and his broad understanding of customer needs across segments and industries will be vital as we innovate in smart, safe digital banking and payments well into the future.”

“U.S. Bank has a long history of leadership and innovation, and I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to lead this Digital Asset and Money Movement team,” Walker said. “We’ve been at the forefront of payments and money movement. Our clients benefit from working with a trusted partner like U.S. Bank that is developing the next generation of digital capabilities.”

The new Digital Assets and Money Movement organization will accelerate important growth areas of digital assets, establishing and executing the bank’s digital asset strategy and serving as a hub for knowledge and expertise that will accelerate progress across U.S. Bank.