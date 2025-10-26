JPMorgan Plans to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as Collateral for Loans

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) recently noted that it will be allowing institutional customers to use their Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as a form of collateral for loans, marking a significant shift in how Wall Street’s largest banking institutions leverages digital assets as part of its core lending strategy. This, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The recently announced initiative, expected to be rolled out by the end of 2025, will allow customers pledge Bitcoin and Ethereum for obtaining secured loans. A third-party custodian is to be responsible for safeguarding the pledged crypto tokens in order to ensure adequate risk compliance.

The latest update from JPMorgan now expands its previous initiative that accepted cryptocurrency-linked ETFs as type of loan collateral. This move underscores how traditional banking institutions are gradually increasing their exposure to crypto-assets amid more progressive regulations and growing demand from institutional investors.

The latest update from JPMorgan indicates a reversal for CEO Jamie Dimon, who had once said Bitcoin is a “hyped-up fraud” and also stated that it was kind of like a “pet rock.”

Dimon has now, however, seemingly softened his harsh stance, noting at an investor conference, that he “defends your right to buy Bitcoin, go at it,” even as he remains skeptical of its long-term value proposition.

By acknowledging and approving Bitcoin and Ethereum as a form of collateral, the bank basically treats them somewhat the same alongside traditional assets like stocks, bonds, or the gold bullion.

In addition to large financial institutions, Fintechs like SoFi have been eager to integrate crypto-assets into their product suites. Moreover, Robinhood Markets and Kraken have been focused on bridging digital assets with TradFi by offering a single platform where both types of asset classes can be traded in a seamless manner.

In the coming years, the TradFi and digital assets space will continue to converge, should current trends continue.