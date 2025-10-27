FUTR, Zonetail Debut Canadian AI-Powered Rent Reporting Program

FUTR (TSXV: FTRC) and Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) this week announced a strategic partnership to launch Canada’s first AI-powered rent-reporting program, enabling renters to build credit and earn rewards simply by paying rent.

Rent is the largest monthly expense for millions of Canadians, yet it rarely contributes to credit scores. Powered by FUTR’s AI Agent App, the program securely reports verified rent payments to credit bureaus while rewarding participants with FUTR Tokens for their data participation. The initiative aligns with Canada’s 2024 Federal Budget objective to make rent reporting a standard credit-building tool and improve financial inclusion nationwide.

“Recognizing on-time payments can help millions build credit and expand access to financial opportunity in a responsible way,” said Shawn Maidenberg, head of consumer data strategy with Equifax Canada.

How it works

Enrolment – Tenants sign up through Zonetail’s suite of property-management applications.

Automation – The AI Agent platform collects and submits verified rent-payment data through Zonetail’s integrations with Yardi and Fortis Payments.

Build credit – Equifax will begin accepting rent-payment data in Q4 2025.

Earn rewards – Participants pay an $8.95 monthly program fee, which can be reduced or offset using FUTR Tokens earned for securely sharing their data.

Phase One launches in Q4 2025 across 12,000 rental units managed by Zonetail clients, with expansion to more than 70,000 units planned by early 2026. This initiative represents the first in a series of AI Agent-powered financial tools designed to help Canadians transform everyday payments into verified credit history and measurable financial value.

“With Zonetail, we’re making it easy for renters to get credit for what they already do – pay their rent on time,” said Alex McDougall, president of The FUTR Corporation. “This is the first of many AI Agent-powered solutions that simplify life’s financial moments while rewarding consumers for their data.”

The rent-reporting program introduces a recurring-revenue model driven by data rewards and intelligent payments – core to FUTR’s ecosystem. By integrating FUTR’s AI Agent technology with Zonetail’s platform and the FUTR Data Protocol, the partnership creates a scalable framework for rent reporting, secure data sharing, and long-term engagement across Canada’s rental market.

“Rent reporting is a natural extension of Zonetail’s platform and a powerful way to deliver real financial value to residents,” said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. “Together with FUTR, we’re building an ecosystem that connects tenants, property managers, and local businesses through one smart, mobile experience.”