Aave Labs Announces Acquisition of San Francisco based Fintech Stable Finance

Aave Labs has acquired Stable Finance, a San Francisco-based fintech company. This acquisition will help Aave Labs develop more consumer-focused products for decentralized finance (DeFi). As part of the deal, Stable Finance founder Mario Baxter Cabrera will now become Aave Labs’ Director of Product. The Stable Finance engineering team will join Aave Labs.

During the past few years, Aave Labs has been focused on helping set the standard for decentralized finance by building infrastructure used by millions, as well as Aave.com, a widely-used interface for Aave users.

The firm is said to be entering its next phase, building on its experience in DeFi to deliver institutional products such as Horizon (launched in August 2025 and now exceeding $300 million in deposits), alongside consumer products, broadening “access to onchain finance for both individuals and institutions.”

Stable Finance created the Stable app, a free iOS application that simplifies stablecoin savings. The app allows users to deposit money from banking accounts, debit cards, or crypto. It helps users “earn interest on their digital dollars without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.”

By making it easier to access low-volatility, onchain yield, Stable Finance demonstrated a “market for stablecoin savings products.”

The Stable Finance team will keep developing consumer savings apps at Aave Labs. The existing Stable app will be “phased out, and its technology will be used in future Aave Labs products.”

The total supply of stablecoins now exceeds $300 billion, and the demand for stable-value savings tools continues to grow. This makes consumer-focused products more important.

As noted in the update, Aave Labs is shaping the next gen of onchain finance.

The company builds products that individuals, enterprises, and institutions rely on, processing billions in transactions.

Founded by Stani Kulechov, original author of ETHLend (2017) and the Aave Protocol (2020), Aave Labs continues to “drive upgrades to Aave, including the upcoming V4 release.”

Known for Aave’s over-collateralized stablecoin GHO and the fast-growing institutional platform Horizon, Aave Labs is dedicated to creating “open, transparent, and accessible global financial system for individuals and institutions.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Stable Finance is a platform focused on stablecoin savings applications, making it easy for people to use onchain savings with rates “higher than the top savings accounts.”

Previously considered to be too complicated to access for retail investors, Stable specializes in “abstracting away the complexities of stablecoin yield into a one-click experience.” Founded by web3 professionals, Stable is the platform enabling access to the stablecoin yield strategies on blockchain networks.