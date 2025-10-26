Streaming Platform Rumble to Introduce Bitcoin (BTC) Tipping Feature

Streaming platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) recently unveiled a Bitcoin tipping feature that enables users to make donations directly to digital creators and online influencers in Bitcoin. The newly announced feature was introduced at the Lugano PlanB event this past Friday.

Legal industry professional / commentator and Rumble user Viva Frei was reportedly one of the first creators to test out the feature, using Rumble’s RumbleWallet in a video clip posted by the firm’s X page.

The BTC tipping features allows digital creators to receive crypto payments from their viewers, further expanding the platform’s monetization solutions. During the last year, Rumble implemented various blockchain integrations, with the objective to roll-out crypto tipping across the digital assets space.

As online creators target international consumers, streaming platforms are turning to crypto-powered payment channels in order enable quicker, cross-border transfers.

Rumble’s latest announcement seems to be a part of a trend that involves corporate adoption of Bitcoin and crypto in the United States, which has been supported by more progressive regulations under the innovation-friendly Trump Administration.

In the coming years, we can expect Bitcoin and crypto to be integrated into a wide range of services. It’s not only BTC that is becoming increasingly popular among crypto users. In fact, other cryptos such as Ethereum, XRP, BNB, and Solana are now becoming a part of digital investment portfolios.

Recently, crypto exchange Gemini announced a Solana credit card, following the launch of Bitcoin and XRP-focused products. Interestingly, Solana rewards will be staked automatically on behalf of the users. With the launch of these types of products, crypto adoption should accelerate.

The investment and credit card sector drive a major part of the US and wider global economy. With more frictionless payments and more ways to earn credit card cashback, like with Bitcoin and XRP, crypto traders can benefit from similar services that had only been offered by more traditional financial services providers.