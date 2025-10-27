tZERO Says it Will Go Public

tZERO, a digital asset trading and issuance venue, says it will pursue a public listing. While the company has stated its intent to trade on an exchange or marketplace, it has not provided details on whether it will pursue an initial public offering, a SPAC, a direct listing, etc., to have its shares traded publicly.

Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO, said their mission and goal of going public is essential as tokenization realizes its potential.

“tZERO is uniquely positioned to bring scale, transparency, and credibility to digital assets, like public and private securities, residential and commercial real estate, derivatives, cryptocurrencies and predictive markets, through our growing regulated platform and tokenization technology and partner network,” said Konevsky.

tZERO’s largest shareholder, Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, supported the announcement, explaining that blockchain and tokenization, through tZERO, are part of their long-term strategy.

“I am pleased to see tZERO management capitalize on the digital revolution and empower the marketplace to democratize access to a wide range of tokenized assets, particularly real estate. “

tZERO is a noted trailblazer in the digital securities sector, yet it has been on a choppy path. As tokenization becomes ubiquitous, tZERO may be able to leverage its infrastructure to add value to the digital assets sector. tZERO already operates an Alternative Trading System (ATS) for issuers. tZERO Group preferred shares are already listed on OTC Markets, an ATS.