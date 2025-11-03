Stablecoin Infrastructure Firm Hercle Confirms $60M Cash Infusion

Stablecoin infrastructure firm Hercle this week announced $60 million in new capital. The round features a $10 million equity investment led by F-Prime, with participation from Fulgur Ventures and Exponential Science, alongside a $50 million credit line to support the expansion of institutional services and global growth initiatives. To date, Hercle’s platform has processed more than $20 billion in transactions.

As institutions increasingly adopt digital asset rails for cross-border transactions, most providers still aren’t equipped for institutional scale. When a commodity trader settles $30 million for grain shipments from Brazil, or a payment company moves $50 million in customer transfers, they face a choice: traditional banking can handle the size but takes up to five days to settle, while stablecoin-native platforms can settle near-instantly but lack the liquidity depth or banking integrations to handle large flows.

Hercle addresses this challenge by offering institutional-grade infrastructure that delivers both speed and scale, enabling real-time, FX-level settlement. With 90% of transactions completing in under five minutes, the platform combines deep stablecoin liquidity with local bank integrations and in-house settlement across 30 digital assets and 25 currencies.

Today, Hercle is trusted by more than 200 institutional customers worldwide, from leading financial institutions and exchanges to fintechs and payment providers. The platform enables high-value, cross-border flows, such as fintechs settling multi-million-dollar payments across continents in real time, or money transfer operators rebalancing treasury funds between Europe and Africa with greater capital efficiency.

“Settlement should be measured in minutes, not days,” said Gabriele Sabbatini, co-founder and CEO of Hercle. “We watched institutions try to use stablecoins for large cross-border transactions, only to hit liquidity constraints or get stuck connecting back to traditional banking.

“We built Hercle with the liquidity depth and the banking infrastructure to handle institutional transaction sizes and settle near-instantly across both digital asset and fiat rails. When you can compress a three-day settlement to just a few minutes, it fundamentally changes the economics of global finance.”

“Stablecoin settlement is becoming the foundation of modern financial infrastructure, but institutional-grade liquidity has been the missing piece,” added Sachin Patodia, partner at F-Prime. “Hercle bridges the gap between fiat and stablecoins with a liquidity engine built to institutional FX standards. It’s positioned to become the core liquidity layer underpinning institutional stablecoin settlement.”

Hercle will use the funding to accelerate its expansion in key markets across South America, the Middle East, and Africa, continue advancing its API stack and institutional product offering, and extend its regulatory footprint and network of integrations across payment systems, banks, and on-chain finance.