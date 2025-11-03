Privacy Coins : Zcash Developer Releases Updated Roadmap Following ZEC Price Surge

Electric Coin Co. (ECC), the company that launched Zcash (ZEC) and maintains the Zashi wallet, recently shared its roadmap for Q4 of this year, following a significant increase in the privacy-focused cryptocurrency’s shielded supply and market price. ECC’s latest roadmap includes on a focus on introducing ephemeral addresses for each swap made to ZEC via the multichain NEAR Intents protocol, creating a transparent address once a recipient’s initial address receives the crypto, enabling Keystone hardware wallet clients to resync their devices.

There is also support for Pay-to-Script-Hash multisig wallets in Keystone. ECC said that it now intends to use one such type of multisig wallet in order to handle the ongoing management of Zcash developer funds.

The company also mentioned that this current quarter, ECC’s primary focus is on lowering technical debt, enhancing privacy and usability for Zashi clients, and ensuring effective dev fund management. As market conditions and other factors tend to have an impact ECC revenue (either positively or in a negative manner), they will re-tune their overall approach, refocus their efforts, and also try to accelerate these efforts.

The updates further add to Zashi’s decentralized off-ramp for shielded ZEC, from August 28, 2025, as well as the so-called decentralized on-ramp (Swaps) release from October 1. After doing this, ECC had disabled the Coinbase on-ramp temporarily due to a new session-token requirement it considered to be a challenge to ensuring privacy.

The recently unveiled Q4 features aim to strengthen that flow by lowering address reuse due to swaps and streamlining hardware-signer ops.

Zcash’s latest roadmap has been made public after shielded supply and price have surged recently. The ZEC cryptocurrency is trading at about $400 at the time of writing (up from well under $100 back in September 2025). The ZEC cryptocurrency’s market cap has now even surpassed that of Monero (XMR), the leading privacy coin that has dominated this segment of the market for many years.