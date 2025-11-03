Concordium Teams Up with Crypto Payments Enabler Transak

Concordium is announcing a partnership with Transak, a global fiat-to-crypto payment gateway, expanding access to CCD, the native token of the Concordium blockchain. The integration is now live, enabling users to interact with CCD through Transak’s on-ramp infrastructure. According to the update, the impact of this is said to be amplified via a Coin98 wallet integration, which is live.

Via this collab, Concordium continues to open gateways to its Smart Money ecosystem, making access to CCD – the utility token powering transactions, governance, staking and dApps – faster and secure.

The integration eliminates traditional barriers to entry, enabling users to move from fiat to crypto using payment methods, such as “credit and debit cards, bank transfers and Apple or Google Pay.”

As noted in the announcement, there are “no central exchanges. no complex steps.” Only a “simple path to interacting with the Concordium blockchain.”

Used by Web3 platforms and people worldwide, Transak says it has facilitated more than “$2 billion in fiat-to-crypto transactions, with nearly 30% through stablecoins.”

This scale now extends to the Concordium ecosystem, unlocking direct access to CCD for users, and “advancing Concordium’s vision to make Smart Money accessible to everyone.”

Lowering the entry barriers is vital to steady ecosystem expansion. With two Tier-1 on-ramps – Banxa and Transak – integrated within the last three months, Concordium continues to build momentum “towards universal access.” It now enables devs, entrepreneurs, and enterprises “to join the chain’s ecosystem with ease.”

Developers gain access to CCD for deploying and testing dApps, while users benefit from a “frictionless global on-ramp experience.” At the same time, institutions and fintechs witness Concordium’s commitment to delivering the infrastructure for “compliance ready use cases, security, and readiness for large-scale, real-world integration.”

The partnership’s impact reaches further with the Coin98 wallet integration, giving over 10 million users direct “access across Asia, Europe and Latin America to the Concordium ecosystem.”

This alignment between Transak, Coin98 and Concordium bridges local markets with compliance-ready blockchain infrastructure, “accelerating mainstream adoption and expanding CCD’s reach and utility to all corners of the globe.”

Coin98 users can on-ramp with Transak by creating “a verified account via the Concordium ID app (downloadable on Apple App Store and Google Play).”

Transak’s on-ramp will be natively integrated into Concordium wallets, offering a better experience for users and developers.

Transak brings expertise as one of the widely integrated on-ramp providers in the blockchain sector. Concordium, with its identity-anchored and compliance-ready infrastructure, offers the “foundation for Web3 innovation and real-world adoption.”

Now, the platforms will aim to deliver a borderless access layer, uniting traditional finance with blockchain technology – all with the stated goal to accelerate the “adoption of Smart Money around the world.”

Transak’s integration reportedly solidifies Concordium’s vision to make decentralized finance “universal and secure.” With Transak now connecting a new, global user base to CCD, Concordium moves closer to an ecosystem where Smart Money knows “no borders, empowering anyone, anywhere to participate in a digital economy built on trust, transparency, and real-world utility.”