Crypto Wallet/App Dexari Raises $2.3M

Dexari, a self-custodial crypto wallet and trading app, has raised $2.3 million in seed funding to redefine how users engage with DeFi. The round was led by Prelude and co-led by Lemniscap, with participation from notable angels across the Hyperliquid ecosystem and beyond.

Amid the white-hot crypto bull market, Dexari offers a mobile trading experience that keeps custody in users’ hands while eliminating the typical hurdles of decentralized tools. It is powered by Hyperliquid, a DEX protocol that has already processed over $1.4 trillion in volume and onboarded more than 450,000 users. With built-in chart indicators, margin alerts, and advanced order types, Dexari brings pro-level features to users’ pockets without awkward browser extensions or technical setups.

Users’ monthly trading volume determines their fee tier (Legion, Centurion, Praetor, Imperator, Emperor) – with the highest tiers providing the lowest fees and highest points multipliers. Users also benefit from seamless onboarding, intuitive navigation, and real-time control over their assets, whether they’re setting custom alerts or executing advanced strategies.

The funding round will accelerate Dexari’s ongoing recruitment drive as the company seeks to add to its developer team. Dexari will also roll out new features that align with evolving DeFi trends, with plans to launch on the App Store and Google Play Store, and expand user acquisition efforts.

Chuck Bradford, CEO and co-founder of Dexari, said:

“In the midst of the most promising DeFi cycle to date, our mission is to ensure users never have to choose between usability and decentralization. We’ve taken the complexity out of crypto without sacrificing control, giving traders a fully self-custodial mobile experience that’s simple, powerful, and secure.”

Roderik van der Graaf, founder and managing partner of Lemniscap, added, “We’re thrilled to co-lead this seed round for Dexari, a platform that is setting a new standard in crypto UX, abstracting away complexity while enabling native mobile interactions. As more users enter the market, tools like Dexari are critical in making DeFi accessible, secure and user-centric.”