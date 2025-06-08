Proof Group Launches Block Explorer, Unlocking Visibility into the Canton Network

Proof Group, a digital asset and emerging technology investment firm and one of the participants in the Canton ecosystem, is pleased to announce the launch of the first block explorer for the Canton Network.

This tool provides unprecedented transparency “into the network’s transactions, participants, and overall activity– marking a milestone for the ecosystem and a step toward broader accessibility and engagement.”

The Canton Block Explorer “enables devs, participants, and blockchain community to view previously unavailable, real-time information about the network.”

As explained in the announcement, users can “explore Canton Coin balances, validator connections, token transfers, governance proposals – all through a user-friendly, open-access interface.”

Chris Matturri, Head of Infrastructure at Proof Group said:

“This is the first time anyone can publicly see activity taking place on the Canton Network. Previously, all of this information was gated and privy only to participants in the ecosystem. Now, we’re making it available to the world– demonstrating the real activity, value, and community forming within Canton.”

Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset said:

“One of the core values of the Canton Network is to foster innovation across all of its participants. By showing the work being done, the progress we’re making, and the firms involved, we’re building trust and engagement. This block explorer is a direct reflection of that—making the network’s activity and growth visible to foster a collaborative ecosystem.”

Key Features of the Explorer:

Balance Histories: real-time updates on the volume of Canton Coin on the Network.

real-time updates on the volume of Canton Coin on the Network. Network Status: Monitor validator connections and performance.

Monitor validator connections and performance. Actor Profiles: Insight into the types of participants on-chain.

Insight into the types of participants on-chain. Live Feed: View up-to-the-moment network activity.

View up-to-the-moment network activity. Burn Mechanism (Coming soon): Live view of how many tokens are being burned for economic activity on-chain.

Transfers & Tokenomics (Coming soon): Track token flows and asset movements.

Governance & Proposals (Coming soon): Insights into current and proposed network decisions are being made, and who’s involved.

Apps & Subscriptions (Coming soon): See how apps are being utilized across the network.

The explorer sets a new standard for “transparency in private blockchain environments.”

Built with proprietary technology, it allows both “advanced users and newcomers to gain insights similar to public tools like Etherscan, but tailored for the unique structure and privacy-preserving nature of the Canton Network.”

Future updates will include a dedicated Applications Layer, “enabling deeper visibility into app-specific activity within the network.”

This includes enhanced insights into “deployments, user interactions, and other critical metrics for decentralized finance and enterprise use cases.”

As covered, The Canton Network is the “only public blockchain in the financial industry with on-chain privacy essential to the seamless movement of assets and capital on decentralized open rails.”

With over $3.6 trillion in tokenized assets on-chain, its institutional-grade scale “synchronizes previously siloed systems with the configurable privacy and controls required to unlock asset mobility across tradfi and crypto ecosystems.”

Launched in July 2024, the public infrastructure is governed “by the Global Synchronizer Foundation and supported by the Linux Foundation to ensure organizational neutrality and foster innovation across the ecosystem.”