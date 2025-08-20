New Regulation Aims to Enhance Flexibility in Brazil’s Real Estate Credit Market

A significant regulatory update approved by Brazil’s National Monetary Council (CMN) took effect, allowing a single property to be used as collateral in multiple credit transactions.

This measure, outlined in CMN Resolution No. 5,197 builds on provisions introduced by Law No. 14,711 and aims to promote the efficient use of real estate collateral while ensuring the stability and legal certainty of the real estate credit market.

The new regulation enables borrowers and lenders to leverage the same property for more than one loan, a practice previously restricted.

This change applies to instruments such as fiduciary alienation, mortgages, and fiduciary alienation of supervening ownership of real estate.

By allowing properties to secure successive or parallel credit transactions, the rule enhances flexibility for borrowers while maintaining safeguards for financial institutions.

The CMN’s resolution is designed to streamline credit processes, reduce inefficiencies, and support the broader real estate market’s sound functioning.

The ability to use a single property as collateral for multiple loans opens new financial opportunities for property owners.

For example, consider a family that takes out a mortgage to purchase a home, using the property as collateral.

Under the new regulation, they could secure an additional loan—perhaps to renovate or expand the home, or even for an unrelated purpose—without needing to fully repay the original mortgage.

This flexibility can be useful for households seeking to maximize the financial utility of their real estate assets.

For lenders, the regulation strengthens the legal framework governing real estate-backed loans.

Felipe Pinheiro, Deputy Head of the Financial System Regulation Department (Denor) at Banco Central do Brasil:

“The rule enhances legal certainty and strengthens the robustness of real estate credit origination processes.”

By clarifying the legal mechanisms for shared collateral, the resolution reduces risks associated with overlapping claims on a property, fostering confidence in the credit market.

To further protect the integrity of these transactions, the regulation allows financial institutions to require guarantee insurance for individual credit operations secured by residential real estate.

This insurance must cover two critical risks: death and permanent disability of the borrower, and physical damage to the property.

These requirements ensure that both lenders and borrowers are safeguarded against unforeseen events that could jeopardize the repayment of loans or the value of the collateralized property.

For instance, if a borrower passes away or becomes permanently disabled, the insurance can cover outstanding loan amounts, reducing the financial burden on their family and minimizing losses for the lender.

Similarly, coverage for physical damage protects against events like natural disasters or accidents that could diminish the property’s value, ensuring that the collateral remains viable throughout the loan’s duration.

The CMN’s resolution aligns with the broader objectives of Law No. 14,711, which sought to modernize Brazil’s real estate financing framework.

By allowing properties to serve as collateral in multiple transactions, the regulation promotes more efficient capital allocation, enabling borrowers to access additional funds without the need for separate assets.

This is particularly significant in a country where real estate represents a substantial portion of household wealth.

Moreover, the measure supports economic growth by facilitating access to credit for purposes such as home improvements, business investments, or personal financial needs.

By enhancing legal certainty and introducing insurance requirements, the regulation balances flexibility with risk management, ensuring that the real estate credit market remains resilient.

The implementation of CMN Resolution No. 5,197 marks a pivotal step in modernizing Brazil’s financial system.

Borrowers now have greater flexibility to leverage their property assets, while lenders benefit from clearer legal guidelines and risk mitigation tools.

As the real estate credit market adapts to these changes, the regulation is expected to drive increased activity in financing, supporting both individual financial goals and the broader economy.

This reform underscores Brazil’s commitment to fostering a secure financial environment, positioning the real estate credit market for sustainable growth.