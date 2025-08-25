Zum Rails Launches Canadian Mastercard-Powered Prepaid Cards

Zum Rails – an instant payments ecosystem and embedded finance provider, has launched its new suite of Mastercard–powered prepaid card programs across most of Canada, save for British Columbia. These reloadable cards will enable businesses to offer expense management, wage access, consumer rewards, and real-time disbursements and spending flexibility, empowering the business and its customers to control funds with speed, security, and precision.

“At Zum Rails, we believe money should move at the speed of business, and we’re making it easier for businesses to embed smarter, faster payments into their operations,” said Miles Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Zum Rails. “With our Mastercard-powered prepaid card programs, companies could now offer branded, reloadable prepaid cards that move money in near real time without the complexity of traditional infrastructure.”

This collaboration will help enable businesses to unlock a new product vertical, increase customer loyalty, and extend brand reach, supported by Mastercard’s global network, which connects consumers, businesses, and banks through fast, secure, and seamless payments in more than 200 countries.

Manage business expenses with control and clarity: Businesses can provide co-branded, reloadable prepaid cards to employees for corporate spending, enabling near real-time disbursements, spend tracking and separation of personal and business finances. Companies can offer faster access to earned wages or pay contractors instantly by loading funds onto prepaid cards, improving financial flexibility and satisfaction for workers.

Businesses can launch reloadable prepaid cards with benefits or services like credit-building, helping reach underserved customers.

Each program is fully managed by Zum Rails from onboarding and compliance to transaction processing and customer support. Businesses can brand the prepaid cards with their own identity and reload them instantly through Zum Rails’ existing payment infrastructure.