Rising Payment-to-Income Ratios Signal Potential Mortgage Delinquency Risks: TransUnion

A recent analysis by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global firm focused on consumer credit reporting, has uncovered a significant correlation between rising payment-to-income (PTI) ratios and increasing mortgage delinquency rates, offering lenders a critical early warning tool to manage financial risk.

Released on August 28, 2025, the study highlights that serious consumer-level mortgage delinquency rates—defined as payments 60 or more days past due (60+ DPD)—have risen steadily, though they remain historically low.

The data shows an increase from 0.89% in Q2 2023 to 1.14% in Q2 2024, and further to 1.27% in Q2 2025.

This gradual uptick, while modest, underscores emerging financial stress among borrowers, driven largely by rising debt obligations across non-mortgage credit products such as credit cards, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and student loans.

The TransUnion analysis, conducted throughout this past year, examined the credit behavior of nearly 57 million mortgage holders who were current on their loans at the time of the study, providing a robust sample for identifying risk trends.

The study’s key finding is that PTI ratios, which compare a borrower’s monthly debt obligations to their gross monthly income, serve as a reliable predictor of future mortgage delinquencies.

Specifically, increases in PTI for non-mortgage products like credit cards were strongly linked to higher mortgage delinquency rates within the following year.

For example, credit card PTI ratios rose from 2.18% in March 2023 to 2.33% by the end of 2023, correlating with a 4 to 10 basis point increase in 60-day mortgage delinquencies a year later.

Similar patterns were observed for HELOCs and student loans, reinforcing the predictive power of PTI trends across a consumer’s credit portfolio.

Jason Laky, TransUnion’s executive vice president and head of financial services, emphasized the importance of these findings:

“The study clearly demonstrates that an increase in payment-to-income ratios for select non-mortgage credit products serves as a strong and reliable signal that these borrowers are significantly more likely to experience mortgage delinquency in the future.”

He noted that shifts in credit card usage, such as rising delinquencies or changes in aggregate excess payments (the amount paid above the minimum due), can provide additional early indicators of financial strain, offering lenders a window to intervene before issues escalate.

This predictive capability is particularly valuable in today’s economic environment, where inflation has driven a 10% increase in average non-mortgage balances since 2022.

As borrowers allocate a larger share of their income to service debts, their ability to stay current on mortgage payments may become strained.

TransUnion’s research suggests that monitoring PTI trends quarterly can give lenders approximately 12 months of advance warning before mortgage performance deteriorates, allowing for proactive risk management.

Tools like TransUnion’s TruVision, designed for portfolio management, provide actionable insights into consumer behavior, enabling lenders to identify at-risk borrowers and tailor intervention strategies, such as counseling or payment plans, to prevent defaults.

Satyan Merchant, senior vice president and auto and mortgage business leader at TransUnion, highlighted the role of trended credit data in this process:

“These innovative insights can help pinpoint consumers who are at a higher likelihood of becoming delinquent and enable lenders to proactively contact and work with consumers at heightened risk of default.”

By leveraging data-driven tools, lenders can make informed decisions to mitigate losses while supporting borrowers in maintaining financial stability.

Despite the rise in delinquency rates, TransUnion notes that the U.S. consumer credit market shows signs of stability, with measured growth in key lending categories.

However, the gradual increase in mortgage delinquencies signals potential broader financial stress, making tools like PTI monitoring essential for navigating the complex credit landscape.

As TransUnion continues to innovate with solutions like TruVision, its research underscores the value of analytics in fostering economic opportunity and consumer empowerment, aligning with its mission of “Information for Good.”

In conclusion, TransUnion’s findings offer a seemingly forward-looking approach to mortgage risk management.

By tracking PTI ratios and leveraging data tools, lenders can better anticipate financial stress, protect their portfolios, and help borrowers avoid delinquency, ensuring a more resilient credit market.