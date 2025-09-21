AI Wallet Senpi Welcomes $4 Million Seed

Senpi, the AI wallet, this week announced its $4 million seed round led by Lemniscap, with participation from Coinbase Ventures Base Ecosystem Fund, SuperLayer, Primal, Auros, Mana, and angel investors. This funding round will help Senpi continue on its accelerated growth trajectory, with plans to scale across iOS, Android, web, mini-apps, and SDKs, doubling down on AI smarts, going multi-chain, and pushing toward fully autonomous trading and portfolio management.

Free to use, Senpi delivers personal on-chain agents that read signals, trade autonomously, communicate with one another, and settle transactions. From auto-trading with profit targets and stop-losses to scam protection and smart notifications that literally talk back as an agent, Senpi is designed to help users trade smarter and avoid costly mistakes. Bolstered by AI-driven dashboards and intelligent insights, Senpi offers a ‘co-pilot’ style wallet experience that alleviates the common stresses of cryptocurrency trading.

The company was spun out from the Web3 development platform Airstack. Its founding team comprises pioneers in onchain AI, identity, and social, and is led by Jason Goldberg (CEO), Sarvesh Jain (CTO), and Ignas Peciura (COO). Together, they previously created Airstack’s AI blockchain APIs, the Moxie Protocol – a decentralized creator economy on the Farcaster social network, and projects such as OpenST, Hem, Fab, and Social Median.

The Moxie Protocol community tested many early features for Senpi, and all $MOXIE token holders will be invited to join the journey moving forward by participating in an airdrop when the Senpi token launches.

“Wallets should do more than just hold assets; they should help you win,” Goldberg said. “Senpi is your on-chain AI agent, protecting you from scams, executing trades intelligently, and giving you superpowers that no exchange or wallet has today. This financing lets us double down on AI, expand to yields, perpetual futures, new chains, and deliver the future of the wallet. Sincere thanks to our new investors for backing our mission to spearhead the future of AI-intelligent wallets, as well as to the Airstack investor base, who were instrumental in helping us establish a dominant early market position.”

Shaishav Todi, general partner at Lemniscap, said, “We are witnessing in real-time how AI can transform the landscape of crypto trading. Senpi is the first wallet to put AI at the core of the user experience, and we’re excited to support their vision to make trading smarter, safer, and more accessible.”