NordVPN Enhances Threat Protection for Crypto Wallets

NordVPN has added a crypto wallet address checker to its Threat Protection Pro suite. The new feature identifies potentially dangerous cryptocurrency wallet addresses encountered during web browsing, helping users avoid risky transactions and prevent costly mistakes when managing their digital assets.

According to recent data, cybercriminals stole more than $2.5 billion in crypto hacks and scams in 2025. While decentralized cryptocurrency systems offer users more control over their money, removing traditional intermediaries also eliminates safety nets. One interaction with a malicious wallet address can result in irreversible financial loss.

“The wallet address checker helps protect users from cryptocurrency fraud, which, according to the FBI, accounts for 50% of all financial fraud losses,” said Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. “Threat Protection Pro already blocks ads, trackers, malware, phishing sites, and scam domains, providing safer internet interaction whether users engage with cryptocurrency or not.”

As one browses the web, the tool scans all text locally on their device to identify cryptocurrency wallet addresses. These addresses follow recognizable patterns that vary by blockchain: Bitcoin and Ethereum, each have distinct formats. The tool searches for these patterns in page content, with no data ever leaving the device.

When the tool detects a wallet address, it sends only that specific address outside the device to verify whether it has been previously reported or is linked to fraudulent activity, such as phishing schemes or fraud. To protect privacy, the system sends only the wallet address for verification and never shares personal information, browsing history, or page content.

If an address matches a known fraudulent record, it gets marked on the screen. When one hovers a mouse over the flagged address, a small notification warns them that this address may be unsafe.

Crypto wallet address checker provides important protection; however, users should know additional security practices to secure their digital assets. Always double-check wallet addresses before transactions by comparing the first and last few characters to an intended destination, and avoid copying addresses from suspicious sources like social media posts or anonymous comments.

Choose trusted platforms with validation features like address allowlisting, enable two-factor authentication on crypto accounts, and keep browsers and security software updated. Use a hardware wallet to isolate private keys from devices when possible.