Visa Direct Platform to Preload Accounts with Stablecoins to Streamline Digital Transactions

Visa (NYSE: V) initiated a pilot program via its Visa Direct platform to allow businesses, including banks and remittance services, to preload accounts with stablecoins rather than traditional fiat currencies for international transfers.

This approach treats stablecoins as readily available funds, akin to deposited cash, which helps minimize delays in liquidity access and offers greater adaptability in handling worldwide disbursements.

The initiative, unveiled at SIBOS 2025, aims to modernize outdated cross-border payment systems by cutting down on capital tied up in advance and enabling near-instant settlements, ultimately improving efficiency for remittances and overall transaction experiences.

The broader stablecoin sector has seen substantial expansion, with its aggregate market capitalization surpassing $300 billion, underscoring the growing adoption of these digital assets in financial operations.

Visa plans to broaden participation in the pilot during 2026, partnering initially with qualified entities to refine the process.

Stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar—are no longer fringe experiments but mainstream contenders reshaping global payments and finance. Citigroup‘s report, “Web3 to Wall Street: Stablecoins 2030,” released by the bank’s Citi Institute Global Perspectives and Solutions team, delivers an updated and optimistic blueprint for their trajectory.

Authored by a cadre of Citi experts including Sophia Bantanidis, Ronak Shah, and Ronit Ghose, with insights from PwC, Circle, and the Solana Foundation, the 50-page analysis revises earlier projections upward, painting stablecoins as a $1.9 trillion powerhouse by decade’s end.

Stablecoin supply has surged from $200 billion at the start of 2025 to over $300 billion by September, fueled by crypto-native ecosystems, e-commerce integrations, and international demand for USD exposure.

Brex, the intelligent finance platform, recently announced the upcoming launch of native stablecoin payments.

This will make Brex the global corporate card provider that enables instant balance payments with stablecoins.

With this launch, customers with a Brex business account “will be able to accept stablecoins with automatic conversion into USD in their Brex business accounts and send stablecoins directly from their USD balances.”