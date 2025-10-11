Maclear: European P2P Lending Rates Rising

A new study by Maclear shows that the P2P lending sector in Europe is gaining momentum as investors look for higher yields and stronger safeguards, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) turn to crowdlending for more flexible access to capital.

According to the study, European investors are rethinking their strategies after years of limited choices. Traditional instruments still deliver only modest returns, while speculative markets remain volatile and unpredictable. In this context, P2P lending is emerging as a balanced alternative and a credible investment option.

The model sees platforms connect investors directly with SMEs, giving businesses access to funding and investors higher, more predictable returns. Yields remain the main driver — 93% of respondents consider projects above 12% ROI worth the risk, and more than half of investors target >15%. The market is also shaped by experienced participants, with three out of four investors active for more than a year.

The sector has primarily attracted experienced investors, but accessibility is expanding as platforms implement clearer safeguards and greater transparency.

“Crowdlending has long been shaped by experienced investors who were willing to navigate limited regulation and transparency. Today, the sector has evolved: with collateral-backed models, stronger safeguards, and clearer processes, it is opening up to a wider group of participants and is set to become one of the key alternative investment trends of the next decade,” said Alexander Lang, CFO and co-founder of Maclear AG.

Maclear is a Swiss crowdlending platform that enables investors to fund real-world business projects and earn fixed annual returns of up to 15%. Since its launch in 2021, Maclear has facilitated more than €30.7 million in funding, with more than €5.9 million already repaid, while maintaining a zero-default record.

The platform claims more than 12,700 investors across 13 countries and more than 130 projects. Maclear recently expanded to the United Arab Emirates and reports top activity in Bulgaria, Estonia, and Italy.