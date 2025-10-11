Rakuten Research Suggests Incentive Stacking, Rising Credit Card Debt Among 2025 Holiday Shopping Trends

Rakuten has unveiled new research conducted by Harris Poll highlighting a sharply divided outlook for holiday shopping this year. Just 28% plan to spend less, while 26% expect to spend more.

This divide is even more pronounced among households with children, which are gearing up to spend at twice the rate of child-free households (38% vs. 19%), despite citing increased pressures on household finances from inflation and tariffs. This trend signals that shoppers with children feel more pressure to increase spending so they can still give their families an abundant holiday.

While shoppers say they plan to spend where they want and how they want, financial strain remains widespread, with 46% saying that rising monthly expenses will impact their holiday shopping plans. Additionally, only 37% feel confident they can afford non-essentials and holiday season expenses. Despite these constraints, shoppers remain determined to celebrate and deliver a festive season even though they might have smaller budgets.

“Consumers are navigating a volatile economy and increased financial stress this holiday season,” said Wendy Bergh, chief marketing officer at Rakuten Rewards. “While there is still a strong desire to celebrate and give gifts to loved ones, shoppers are incredibly cautious with where and how they spend.

“Retailers need to understand that shoppers are balancing their holiday budgets with everyday essentials and monthly payments. They need to be able to deliver a package of incentives that elevates an offer beyond just a great deal to something that shoppers simply cannot pass up.”

Credit card debt rising, especially for larger households and across income levels

This season, 24% of shoppers, regardless of their household income, expect to take on more credit card debt to afford their holiday shopping:

24% with an annual household income under $50,000

26% earning $50,000 – $75,000

24% earning $75,000 –$100,000

24% earning over $100,000

Although data shows all incomes plan to take on more debt, it’s particularly pronounced among households with children, who are more than twice as likely as child-free households (37% vs. 15%) to increase their personal credit card debt to cover holiday shopping.

Incentive stacking essential as retailers ramp up offers

As household budgets continue to feel the strain, shoppers are seeking more value for every dollar they spend. Three out of four say that the ability to stack multiple incentives, like free shipping, coupons, and cash back, is important to their purchase decisions, and 26% say they won’t buy a gift unless they can stack deals at checkout.

Retailers are taking note by ramping up their shopping incentives:

50% will offer free shipping and returns

49% are prioritizing loyalty

44% are increasing investment in rewards and cash back offers

“Consumers want to shop with confidence,” said Bergh. “Retailers will need to offer stackable rewards and incentives to give shoppers the best, most personalized deals possible. This means offering incentives like Cash Back with Rakuten on top of discounts, sales events, free shipping, and more. When a shopper earns Cash Back on top of a discount, they feel the confidence they need to make a purchase.”

Retailer confidence remains high, backed by 2024’s results

Despite consumer caution, retailers remain optimistic: 83% expect to meet their Q4 sales goals, buoyed by the fact that 93% achieved their objectives in Q4 2024. While 79% acknowledge shoppers are more concerned about affording everyday essentials, only 3% believe consumers will fully trade down to value brands. Nearly a third (28%) expect shoppers to seek their favorite brands at discount retailers, indicating a shift toward value-driven shopping at mid-and off-price retailers.

“Retailers have every reason to be optimistic—last year proved that the right mix of value and engagement can drive impressive results, even in uncertain times,” concluded Bergh. “The brands that succeed this season will be those that listen closely to shoppers, personalize their incentives, deliver value that truly resonates and build lasting loyalty for the future.”