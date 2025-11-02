UK’s Digital Bank Monzo to Focus on Global Expansion with Key Appointment

TS Anil will be stepping down after nearly six years of being in charge at UK’s digital bank Monzo. Anil is now making way for Diana Layfield, who is the former GM of search international and growth at Google. In statements shared with Bloomberg, Anil said that it has always been his belief that good leaders make way for others when the time is right.

As indicated in a memo to Monzo staff members, Anil stated that he and the board had started the search for a qualified UK CEO to report to him, and reportedly met with Layfield as the process was ongoing.

Anil explained that while it wasn’t in his plan, he knew it was an opportunity that couldn’t miss for Monzo. Now, Anil will move into an advisory role at the Fintech firm, noting it’s an opportunity for the digital bank to have a “fantastic leader” who would be able to lead the business at the international level.

As covered recently, Monzo is reportedly planning a new private share sale, according to sources familiar with the matter. The fintech, known for its app-based banking services, is said to be engaging in discussions that could see existing investors and employees offload shares, potentially valuing the Fintech at over £5 billion ($6.5 billion). This, according to a recent update from Bloomberg.

The potential share sale follows Monzo’s steady growth trajectory in the UK fintech sector. Founded in 2015, the banking challenger now claims over 10 million customers, driven by its user-friendly interface, budgeting tools, and affordable fee structure.

The potential transaction would provide liquidity for early backers and staff holding equity, a common move for high-growth startups approaching a decade in operation.

As covered early in October 2025, Monzo appeared to be gearing up for a push into the US market by considering a fresh bid for a U.S. banking charter. This comes years after the Fintech company shelved a prior attempt in 2021, when regulators seemingly signaled low chances of approval.

As first reported by the FT, the renewed interest aligns with a shifting regulatory landscape under President Trump‘s Administration, which emphasizes more deregulation to foster advancements in financial services.

Securing such a license would enable Monzo to offer full-fledged banking products like insured deposits and loans directly to US consumers, moving beyond its current partnership model with Sutton Bank.