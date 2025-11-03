Bitcoin Treasury Firm Strategy Announces Acquisition of Additional 397 BTC for $45.6M

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) (previously doing business as MicroStrategy) has reportedly acquired an additional 397 bitcoins for around $45.6 million at an average quoted price of about $114,000 per BTC between October 27 and November 2, 2025. This, according to a recent 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strategy currently has 641,205 BTC, valued at about $70 billion, acquired at an average price of $74,000 per coin for an aggregate cost of about $47.5 billion. This figure is said to be inclusive of fees and various expenses. This, according to the firm’s co-founder and Executive Chair, Michael Saylor.

At present, Strategy holds just over 3% of Bitcoin‘s total 21 million supply and indicates about $21.5 billion of unrealized gains at current market prices.

Strategy’s most recent acquisitions was finalized using funds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, called MSTR, perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK, perpetual Strife preferred stock, STRF, as well as perpetual Stride preferred stock, STRD.

Strategy’s STRK, STRC, STRF, STRD perpetual preferred stock’s $21 billion, $4.2 billion, $2.1 billion, and $4.2 billion ATM programs are said to be in addition to the company’s “42/42” plan. This particular plans aims for an aggregate raise of $84 billion in total equity offerings as well as convertible notes for BTC purchases made through 2027- which is an increase from its previous $42 billion, “21/21” plan after the equity side had been consumed.

Just this past week, Strategy had sold off 183,501 MSTR shares for around $54.4 million. Now, as of November 2, $15.85 billion in MSTR shares are still ready for issuance and sale as part of that program.

Strategy has additionally sold off 49,374 STRK shares for about $4.4 million with $20.34 billion in STRK shares currently ready for issuance and sale under that particular program.

Strategy said it also sold 76,017 STRF shares for $8.4 million with $1.66 billion said to still be remaining and sold 29,065 STRD shares for the sum of $2.3 million (with $4.13 billion still remaining at the time of writing).

As covered recently, Strategy has reported an increase in earnings as BTC’s Q3 surge saw the tech and AI company draw in billions in overall revenues. Seemingly capitalizing on the digital asset market’s extended rally, Strategy has recently beaten earnings expectations with a reported net income of $2.8 billion for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Strategy has also reported a substantial operating income of $3.9 billion for the third quarter of this year, which is a considerable increase from its Q3 2024 losses that stood roughly at $432.6 million.