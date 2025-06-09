UK’s Prime Property Finance Platform CapitalRise Bolsters Growth with New Development Loan Closure

UK’s prime property finance platform CapitalRise has solidified its position in the real estate lending market by successfully closing another bespoke development loan.

This milestone underscores the company’s expertise in delivering tailored financial solutions to property developers, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in the competitive real estate sector.

Concurrently, CapitalRise has announced the appointment of Lorenzo Satchell as its new Director of Sales, a move aimed at driving further expansion and enhancing client relationships.

These developments highlight CapitalRise’s commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in property finance.

The recently closed development loan exemplifies CapitalRise’s ability to craft customized financial solutions that meet the needs of property developers.

While specific details of the loan remain undisclosed, the deal reflects the company’s ongoing success in structuring flexible, high-value financing for real estate projects.

CapitalRise has built a track record of supporting developers in navigating the complexities of property development, offering loans that balance speed, reliability, and competitive terms.

This latest closure adds to the firm’s portfolio of funded projects, which range from luxury residential developments to commercial ventures across prime UK markets.

The company’s approach sets it apart in an industry where one-size-fits-all solutions often fall short.

By working closely with borrowers, CapitalRise ensures that each loan is tailored to the project’s specific requirements, whether it involves bridging finance, development funding, or investment loans.

This client-centric model has earned the firm a loyal client base and a growing presence in the property finance landscape.

The completion of this loan demonstrates CapitalRise’s ability to deliver results in a dynamic and challenging market, cementing its role as a go-to lender for developers seeking innovative financing solutions.

In tandem with this financial milestone, CapitalRise has welcomed Lorenzo Satchell as its new Director of Sales, a move that signals the company’s ambitious plans for growth.

Satchell brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership and financial services, with a proven ability to build strong client relationships and drive business development.

His appointment is expected to strengthen CapitalRise’s ability to connect with new clients and expand its market reach, particularly in the high-net-worth and institutional investor segments.

Satchell’s role will be pivotal in steering the company’s sales strategy, focusing on enhancing client engagement and promoting CapitalRise’s suite of financial products.

His expertise aligns with the firm’s mission to provide seamless, high-quality service to both borrowers and investors.

As the property finance market becomes increasingly competitive, Satchell’s leadership is anticipated to play a key role in maintaining CapitalRise’s edge, ensuring that the company continues to deliver value to its stakeholders.

These dual achievements—closing a development loan and appointing an experienced industry professional—reflect CapitalRise’s strategic vision and operational strength.

The company’s ability to secure high-value deals while attracting top-tier talent positions it for sustained growth in the property finance sector.

As the UK real estate market evolves, CapitalRise remains equipped to address the financing needs of developers and investors, leveraging its expertise, agility, and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, CapitalRise is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the property market, with a focus on delivering solutions that drive results for its clients.

The addition of Lorenzo Satchell to the leadership team, combined with the firm’s ability to structure various loans, underscores its readiness to navigate the complexities of the real estate landscape.

As CapitalRise continues to grow, its focus on fostering strong partnerships and delivering tailored financial solutions will remain at the core of its business strategy, ensuring that it remains a key player in in property finance.