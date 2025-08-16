Estateguru Reports Steady Progress in July and €900 Million in Total Funded Loans

Estateguru, a Pan-European real estate crowdfunding platform, has marked significant achievements.

With a solid performance in Lithuania, the introduction of investment tools, and reaching €900 million in total funded loans, Estateguru continues to enhance real estate-backed investing for its global community of over 164,000 investors.

These milestones underscore the platform’s resilience, strategic innovation, and commitment to delivering value to both investors and borrowers across Europe.

July 2025 proved to be a significant month for Estateguru, particularly in Lithuania, where the platform achieved its highest loan origination volume for the year.

According to the July portfolio update, Estateguru funded €5.4 million in loans, with Estonia contributing €2.9 million and Latvia €1.1 million, while Lithuania’s robust performance drove the overall success.

The platform saw total repayments of €54.9 million for the year, averaging €7.8 million monthly, and recoveries totaling €5.28 million, averaging €750,000 per month.

Notably, 99.47% of loans originated in the past 12 months are performing as expected, with only 0.53% experiencing delays or defaults, reflecting the platform’s rigorous credit policies and focus on portfolio stability.

This strong performance is attributed to Estateguru’s updated credit policies, implemented in 2023, which align with traditional financial standards.

These policies have significantly improved repayment rates, with 96% of 2023 loans and 99% of 2024 loans either fully repaid or on schedule.

Investors earned an average return of 10.61% in 2024, with €12.6 million in interest distributed, showcasing the platform’s ability to deliver consistent returns even amidst economic fluctuations.

The surge in investor activity, with deposits hitting their highest level in May 2025, signals trust in Estateguru’s real estate-backed loan model, particularly as safer investment options like bonds see declining returns due to Euribor trends.

A key highlight of Estateguru’s July update is the launch of a beta version of its revamped investment portal, designed to enhance user experience, security, and efficiency.

Developed over the past year and tested in spring 2025, the portal introduces a modernized interface with faster loading times, a comprehensive portfolio dashboard, and two-factor authentication to safeguard financial transactions.

The update also includes a referral program to foster community growth, allowing investors to easily invite others to the platform.

The firm’s CEO emphasized that these updates align with Estateguru’s strategic goals, following their acquisition of a pan-European crowdfunding license and adoption of Moody’s loan evaluation methodology.

These enhancements simplify the investment process while prioritizing security, making it easier for investors to manage diversified portfolios of property-backed loans.

The introduction of EG Grow, a new investment product, further diversifies Estateguru’s offerings.

EG Grow provides a steady 7% monthly payout through automated diversification across property-backed loans, complementing options like Manual Invest and Auto Invest.

These tools cater to varying investor preferences, offering flexibility and transparency while maintaining the platform’s mortgage-backed security.

With 98.08% of Estateguru’s €449 million in collaterals backed by first-rank mortgages, investors benefit from peace of mind in the rare event of borrower default, as the platform manages the recovery process.

Estateguru’s achievement of €900 million in total funded loans, announced in a recent blog post, marks a significant milestone since its founding in 2014.

This figure reflects the funding of 7,350 loans across eight countries, with Estonia (€385 million), Lithuania (€174 million), and Latvia (€129 million) leading the way.

The platform has repaid €540 million to investors, with €92.8 million in earnings and an average historical return of 10.08%.

This milestone highlights Estateguru’s role as a facilitator of property-backed loans for SMEs and a reliable investment avenue for its global investor base from over 100 countries.

The €900 million mark comes on the heels of a solid September 2024, where Estateguru funded €8 million in new projects, driven by strong activity in Estonia and contributions from Latvia and Lithuania.

The early repayment of a €4.2 million loan by developer Endover, yielding a 10.8% return, further boosted investor confidence.

With 963 new investors joining in September alone, Estateguru’s community continues to grow, fueled by its reputation for stability and competitive returns.

Estateguru’s 2025 outlook is seemingly promising, with plans to strengthen core markets, achieve stable monthly loan volumes exceeding €10 million, and further enhance investor engagement.

The platform’s focus on recoveries, with €60.8 million recovered to date and a 7.45% average return on recovered loans, underscores its commitment to protecting investor interests.

As Estateguru continues to innovate with tools like EG Grow and its updated portal, it is positioned to maintain its role in the European crowdfunding space, offering secure, high-return opportunities for investors and accessible financing for SMEs.

In conclusion, Estateguru’s July performance, investment tools, and €900 million milestone reflect its evolution into a real estate crowdfunding platform.

By combining rigorous credit policies, user-focused technology, and a commitment to transparency, Estateguru is focused on meeting the expectations of its global investor community.