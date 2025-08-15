DealMaker Meets with SEC to Discuss Crypto Offerings, Advocates for Updated Reg A

DealMaker, a leading platform supporting online capital formation, recently met with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to discuss crypto.

DealMaker is a tech-infused broker-dealer that enables issuers to raise funds under Reg D, Reg CF, and Reg A. DealMaker has facilitated several billion in capital formation for early-stage firms. The company has quickly established itself as a leader in the online capital formation sector.

Crypto or digital assets will soon become ubiquitous. Whether they are tokenized securities, commodities, or something else, the active support of the Trump Administration in enabling digital asset innovation has propelled the sector of finance into high gear.

Eventually, all securities crowdfunding platforms will be issuing digital assets; it is just a matter of time. Tokenization will become the norm. Not the exception.

DealMaker met with the SEC Crypto Task Force last month to share their perspective on capital formation while recommending Reg A as a viable path to facilitate digital asset securities offerings.

Under Reg A, an issuer may raise up to $75 million (Tier 2) in an offering that must be qualified by the SEC. The offering requires a hightened degree of disclosure, unlike Reg CF or Reg D. A security issued under the exemption may trade immediately on an exchange or marketplace.

A letter sent to the Crypto Task Force states that DealMaker “strongly supports a clear and workable legal and regulatory framework for crypto assets to encourage innovation of the digital asset industry.”

DealMaker recommended enhancements to Reg A to “improve access to capital for crypto assets” as well as more traditional offerings.

In a comment letter earlier in the year, DealMaker suggested that the current $75 million funding cap on Reg A was “insufficient” and an “impediment to growth.”

“Removing the cap unlocks the full power of Regulation A, enabling genuine retail participation in early-stage ventures and providing investors access to a wider array of opportunities, both in the crypto space and in traditional markets.”

DealMaker also commented on current 12g limitations that compel an issuer to register securities once certain low thresholds are surpassed, such as over $10 million in assets or over 500 non-accredited investors.

Despite the limited funding amount and 12g restrictions, DealMaker views Reg A as a “perfect fit” for crypto offerings.

DealMaker also proposes to allow funds to use Reg A for crypto-focused offerings.

The company also requests greater clarification on secondary trading for tokenized assets under updated rules for broker-dealers. Existing compensation structures are said to be no longer applicable to online offerings, while noting that “broker-dealer firms face fee restrictions, [while] unregistered marketing agencies and promoters are not similarly constrained.”

As DealMaker aims to expand its services in response to the booming digital asset sector, it makes sense to engage policymakers to share their opinions on any future guidance. Other platforms are doing the same.