BIS Shares New Approach for Leveraging Blockchain’s Immutability and Transparency for AML Compliance

The rise of crypto-assets, particularly those on permissionless public blockchains, has posed significant challenges for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

Traditional AML frameworks, which rely heavily on trusted intermediaries like banks to monitor and report suspicious activities, struggle to adapt to the decentralized nature of blockchain technology.

A recent paper from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) proposes a seemingly novel approach to AML compliance tailored for crypto-assets.

By harnessing the seemingly immutable nature of blockchain transaction records, the authors suggest a framework that could enhance compliance efforts, prevent illicit financial flows, and foster a culture of responsibility among crypto market participants.

The core challenge with cryptoassets lies in their decentralized record-keeping.

Unlike traditional financial systems, where intermediaries such as banks or payment processors act as gatekeepers, permissionless blockchains allow peer-to-peer transactions without centralized oversight.

This structure makes it difficult to apply conventional AML measures, which depend on know-your-customer (KYC) protocols and transaction monitoring by trusted entities.

Criminals can exploit this lack of centralized control to launder money or finance illicit activities, often using techniques like mixing services or cross-chain transfers to obscure the origins of funds.

The BIS paper acknowledges that existing AML approaches are “of limited effectiveness” in this context, as they were designed for systems with clear points of accountability.

However, the authors highlight a unique feature of public blockchains that can be turned into an advantage: their transparent transaction history.

Every transaction on a permissionless blockchain, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, is recorded on a public ledger, providing a complete and immutable history of a cryptoasset’s movement.

This provenance—the ability to trace the origin and journey of a specific unit or balance of a cryptoasset, including stablecoins—offers a powerful tool for compliance.

By analyzing this transaction history, regulators and financial institutions can assess whether a particular crypto-asset is linked to illicit activities, such as ransomware payments or dark pool transactions.

The BIS proposes leveraging this transparency to create an AML compliance score, which quantifies the likelihood that a crypto-assets unit or balance is associated with illegal activity.

The proposed AML compliance score would serve as a risk assessment tool at key points of interaction between the crypto ecosystem and the traditional financial system, often referred to as “off-ramps.”

These off-ramps include cryptocurrency exchanges, payment processors, or other entities that convert crypto-assets into fiat currency or interact with the banking system.

By integrating the compliance score into these touchpoints, financial institutions could block or flag transactions involving crypto-assets with a high likelihood of illicit origins.

This approach not only helps prevent the proceeds of crime from entering the regulated financial system but also incentivizes crypto market participants to adopt a “duty of care.”

For instance, exchanges and wallet providers could prioritize transactions with low-risk scores, encouraging users to avoid tainted assets and fostering a culture of compliance within the crypto ecosystem.

The BIS framework also has implications beyond AML, potentially aiding compliance with foreign exchange (FX) regulations and other financial oversight mechanisms.

By tracking the history of crypto-assets, regulators could ensure adherence to cross-border transaction rules or monitor capital flows.

However, implementing this approach is not without challenges.

Developing a reliable AML compliance score requires sophisticated data analytics to analyze blockchain transactions accurately.

Privacy concerns also arise, as users of public blockchains may resist extensive monitoring of their transaction histories.

Additionally, the global nature of crypto-assets necessitates international coordination to ensure consistent standards across jurisdictions.

The BIS paper marks a significant step toward reconciling the decentralized nature of crypto-assets with the need for robust financial oversight.

By leveraging blockchain’s transparency, the proposed AML compliance score offers a solution to combat illicit activity while encouraging responsible behavior in the crypto market.

As the adoption of crypto-assets continues to grow, such approaches will be critical to ensuring the integrity of the global financial system