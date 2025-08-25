Tokenization and Blockchain-enabled Technologies Are Now Serving a Critical Role in Improving Digital Finance

The digital assets ecosystem is undergoing a transformation, with tokenization often considered to be a useful technological breakthrough for digital finance.

A recent column argues that tokenization, rather than blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT), is the most transformative development in the financial sector today.

While tokenization holds considerable potential to reshape how assets are created, traded, and managed, this assertion seemingly overlooks the symbiotic relationship between tokenization and the role of blockchain-enabled technologies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

It can be argued that these foundational cryptocurrencies provide the infrastructure and trust necessary for tokenization and a broader ecosystem of crypto-enabled solutions to be more widely adopted.

Tokenization refers to the process of converting real-world or digital assets—such as real estate, art, or financial instruments—into digital tokens on a blockchain.

These tokens represent ownership or rights to the underlying asset, enabling fractional ownership, enhanced liquidity, and streamlined transactions.

The VoxEU column emphasizes tokenization’s ability to democratize access to illiquid assets, reduce intermediaries, and improve efficiency in payments and settlements.

For instance, tokenizing a $10 million property into 10,000 tokens allows smaller investors to participate, potentially unlocking trillions in previously inaccessible markets.

The global tokenization market is projected to grow significantly, with estimates suggesting it could reach $24 trillion by 2027, according to some industry analyses.

However, claiming tokenization’s so-called superiority over blockchain or DLT oversimplifies their relationship.

Blockchain / DLT and tokenization are clearly not competing technologies but the foundational infrastructure enabling tokenization’s potential.

Blockchain provides a decentralized, immutable ledger that ensures transparency, security, and trust—qualities essential for tokenized assets to function effectively.

Without blockchain’s cryptographic security and decentralized consensus, tokenized assets would lack the reliability needed for widespread adoption.

For example, smart contracts on Ethereum enable automated, trustless execution of tokenized asset transactions, reducing counterparty risk and operational costs.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the leading cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap and overall adoption, play a critical role in this ecosystem.

Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” has gained institutional legitimacy, with companies like BlackRock and Fidelity launching Bitcoin ETFs, signaling mainstream acceptance.

Its decentralized network provides a model for secure value transfer, inspiring confidence in blockchain-based systems.

Ethereum, meanwhile, is now serving as the backbone of decentralized finance and tokenization.

Its programmable smart contracts enable the creation and management of tokenized assets, from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to tokenized securities.

The institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Ethereum has matured the digital asset ecosystem, creating a more stable foundation for tokenization and other crypto-enabled solutions, such as decentralized lending, stablecoins, and cross-border payments.

Tokenization’s potential is significant but not without challenges. Regulatory uncertainty, interoperability issues, and scalability constraints could hinder its growth.

For instance, tokenized assets require clear legal frameworks to define ownership rights and ensure compliance across jurisdictions.

Blockchain networks like Ethereum are addressing scalability through upgrades like Ethereum 2.0, but high transaction costs and network congestion remain hurdles (although these have been addressed to a significant extent now).

Moreover, tokenization is just one facet of the broader digital asset ecosystem, which includes DeFi, stablecoins, and crypto-based payment systems—all of which rely on the trust and infrastructure provided by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The institutional embrace of Bitcoin and Ethereum has catalyzed the maturation of this ecosystem.

Their adoption by major financial players has seemingly validated blockchain’s security and reliability, paving the way for tokenization to be more widely adopted.

For example, Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard has become the go-to framework for creating tokenized assets, from stablecoins like USDC to tokenized real estate.

This infrastructure enables digital-first solutions, such as instant cross-border settlements or fractional ownership of high-value assets, which would be impossible without blockchain’s decentralized trust model.

To recap, while tokenization offers transformative potential for finance, it is not more impactful than blockchain or DLT but rather a complementary technological breakthrough.

Bitcoin and Ethereum provide the relatively secure, decentralized foundation that enables tokenization and a range of crypto-enabled solutions to scale.

The interplay between these technologies is driving the digital asset ecosystem forward, with institutional adoption acting as a catalyst.

As the web3 and DLT ecosystem matures, tokenization will likely play a key role—but only because blockchain provides the foundation on which such breakthroughs can be launched.