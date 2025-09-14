Prediction Markets : Polymarket and Kalshi May Target Higher Valuations via Potential Funding Rounds

In the ecosystem of decentralized finance and event-based trading, decentralized prediction markets platforms are capturing investor attention with potential fundraising plans.

Reports indicate that Polymarket, a blockchain-driven prediction market, is exploring a new capital infusion that could peg its worth at between $9 billion and $10 billion.

Meanwhile, its primary rival, Kalshi, appears poised to secure funding at around a $5 billion mark.

These developments underscore the surging confidence in prediction markets as viable tools for gauging public sentiment on everything from elections to sports outcomes.

Polymarket has emerged as a frontrunner in this space, particularly after demonstrating uncanny accuracy in forecasting real-world events.

Founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, the platform allows users to wager on future occurrences using cryptocurrency, creating a decentralized marketplace for outcomes like political races or economic shifts.

Its breakthrough moment came during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, where it correctly anticipated Donald Trump’s victory amid polling discrepancies, processing over $8 billion in bets.

This success propelled user engagement, with monthly active traders spiking dramatically.

However, Polymarket’s path hasn’t been smooth.

In 2022, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) ordered the company to cease operations for American users, citing regulatory violations in offering unregistered derivatives.

To navigate this hurdle, Polymarket acquired the Florida-based derivatives exchange QCX in July 2025 for approximately $112 million.

This strategic move, coupled with a recent CFTC no-action letter easing certain reporting requirements for event contracts, has cleared the way for a potential U.S. relaunch.

CEO Coplan hailed the regulatory progress as a “record-timing” achievement, signaling Polymarket’s intent to reclaim a domestic foothold.The funding buzz stems from multiple investor overtures.

According to sources cited in recent analyses, one proposal values the company at $9 billion, while another term sheet pushes it to $10 billion—a staggering leap from the $1 billion valuation in its June 2025 round, which raised $200 million led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

This earlier infusion brought total funding to $255 million, backed by high-profile names including Donald Trump Jr., who joined the board and praised the platform’s role in democratizing information.

Partnerships like its designation as X’s official prediction partner further bolster its ecosystem, integrating bets directly into social feeds.

Across the aisle, Kalshi represents the regulated counterpart in this dueling narrative.

Launched in 2020, the New York-based firm operates as a CFTC-approved exchange, enabling fiat-based trades on approved events such as Federal Reserve decisions, NFL games, and mayoral elections.

Unlike Polymarket’s crypto-centric model, Kalshi reportedly emphasizes compliance and accessibility for retail and institutional traders, avoiding the decentralized pitfalls that ensnared its competitor.

Its markets have seen steady growth, with $441 million in volume alone during the NFL’s opening week in September 2025—equivalent, per CEO Tarek Mansour, to the intensity of a national election.

Kalshi’s momentum is seemingly evident in its recent financial trajectory.

Just months ago, in June 2025, it closed a $185 million round at a $2 billion valuation, spearheaded by Paradigm and bringing cumulative funding to $291 million.

Now, insiders suggest it’s on the verge of another raise that would more than double that figure to $5 billion, reflecting investor bets on its scalable, oversight-friendly infrastructure.

Collaborations, including an integration with Robinhood, have expanded its reach, blurring lines between traditional trading and event speculation.

Yet, challenges persist.

Ongoing state-level disputes question whether certain contracts veer into gambling territory, though Kalshi maintains they qualify as legitimate derivatives.

These parallel pursuits highlight a broader renaissance in prediction markets.

Data from industry trackers show 2025 as a banner year, with over $216 million invested across 11 deals—triple the previous year’s total.

As firms like Coinbase and Crypto.com enter the fray with their own offerings, the sector’s appeal lies in its fusion of entertainment, data analytics, and finance.

Prediction platforms don’t just facilitate bets; they aggregate crowd wisdom, often outperforming polls in foresight.

For Polymarket and Kalshi, these valuations signal maturation from rather niche experiments to potential unicorns perhaps meaningfully competing with established exchanges.

Steady progress most likely hinges on regulatory stability and user adoption, but the investor fervor points to a future where trying to predict tomorrow’s headlines becomes as routine as stock trading.

As the U.S. market opens wider, these firms could potentially redefine or significantly influence how we measure uncertainty in an unpredictable and chaotic environment.