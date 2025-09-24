Plume’s Nightfall Fosters Privacy-Focused Enterprise Solutions

Plume, a permissionless, full-stack blockchain built for real-world asset finance, has announced the deployment of Nightfall, a public-domain blockchain technology that will facilitate the adoption of privacy-focused enterprise solutions among institutions. EY will be assisting with the deployment onto the network.

Nightfall’s expansion to Plume reflects the increasing demand for secure and compliant privacy infrastructure in RWA tokenization and will make it one of Ethereum’s prominent privacy solutions. With Nightfall on Plume, enterprises can execute private transactions on Ethereum-compatible blockchains while preserving the foundational benefits of transparency, data immutability, and security.

Paul Brody, EY global blockchain leader, expressed support for Plume’s deployment of Nightfall.

“Plume’s leadership in the RWA space positions it well for the development and implementation of a privacy protocol. We look forward to working with institutions and developers to build out a full suite of regulatory-compliant privacy-enabled solutions.”

Nightfall has been in development in the public domain since 2017. The latest iteration, Nightfall_4 (NF_4), leverages Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology to enable the private transfer of multiple token standards, including ERC20, ERC721, ERC1155, and ERC3525.Transactions are bundled using a ZK-ZK rollup, creating succinct and efficient blocks that maintain privacy without sacrificing scalability.

Nightfall also supports decentralized permissioning and KYC-gating, features particularly relevant for enterprises and regulators engaging with tokenized RWAs. Combined with Plume’s sequencer-level AML policy, this integration ensures that compliant, private transaction flows can scale securely across institutional markets.

Plume has also been working with regulatory bodies in APAC and the US to ensure a deep participation in the development of RWA legislation.