S&P’s Misleading Growth, Circle Troubles, and Polish Crypto Law: Web3 Thoughts of the Week



Polish crypto law panned.

“While the EU’s MiCA provides a clear and balanced rulebook for crypto, Poland’s interpretation of it is a major step backwards, and a prime example of overregulation.

“While regulation is necessary for consumer protection, it can be counterproductive.

“Poland has taken it too far, and its domestic crypto industry will suffer as a result. It imposes excessive restrictions that treat crypto as a threat rather than an opportunity.”

“These new rules could criminalize basic activities like smart contract development, which risks stifling innovation. Companies will relocate to friendlier markets, taking jobs and tax revenue with them.

“Despite being founded in Poland, due to our home country’s less favorable environment, zondacrypto is regulated in Estonia, where it pays over €6 million in VAT annually.

“The new rules also make it much harder for new crypto companies to launch in Poland, meaning the existing giants will continue to dominate the market.”

– zondacrypto CEO Przemysław Kral

S&P 500 earnings growth is primarily due to tech giants

“Fresh highs create the illusion of broad-based strength, but the reality is more fragile. Our study shows that a handful of firms are increasingly carrying the S&P 500. This kind of concentration can supercharge returns in the short term, but it also magnifies risks, as even a stumble by just one or two of these companies can cause the whole index to feel the shock. Investors need to recognize that today’s rally is less about the economy at large and more about the extraordinary performance of a very select few.”

– Saqib Iqbal, analyst at BeCoin.net

“Scanning through the findings of the recent BeCoin study just confirmed what most of us suspected already, that the S&P 500’s Q2 earnings boom was basically a handful of tech giants pulling the entire index up by its collar. They said earnings grew 11.8%, which sounds great on paper, but more than 80% of the gains came from the same mega-cap names. Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and the usual suspects.

“The top 10 companies now make up over a third of the whole index weight. It makes the whole ‘broad market exposure’ pitch sound a bit shaky. Industrials, healthcare, consumer names, most of them lagged behind even though the headlines were screaming about record highs.

“If you actually want exposure to those dominant names, or even the smaller, underloved sectors, you don’t need to go the traditional ETF route anymore. Tokenized equities let you own fractions, trade around the clock, and skip a lot of the gatekeeping that comes with broker accounts.

“I like that because most people can’t just drop a few grand on a single share of Nvidia without thinking twice. For many, the idea that you can actually participate in these concentrated gains without being locked into some big fund structure feels refreshing.”

– Hedy Wang, Block Street co-founder and CEO, Block Street

Stablecoin inflows jumped 324% in Q3 to $45.6 billion

“The past quarter has been stellar for stablecoins, and of course, Tether and Circle continue to dominate the space in terms of inflows. Despite the flurry of activity from both traditional financial and crypto-native players, USDT and USDC remain the most successful stablecoin products on the market by far. But this won’t last forever.

“The stablecoin space is ripe for disruption, and this disruption won’t come in the form of more dollar-pegged assets – that niche has already been filled. However, a gaping hole remains for stable assets pegged to other forms of collateral beyond US Treasuries, particularly gold and real estate, which can protect investors from inflation and currency devaluation.

“This is where real innovation in the stablecoin space will come from. Unlike fiat-linked assets that inevitably devalue over time, these alternative RWA-linked stablecoins allow investors to maintain their purchasing power – the very definition of stability. As this potential is realized, the stablecoin leaderboard will soon look very different from the USD-denominated market it is today.”

– Kevin Rusher, founder of RAAC

“The surge in stablecoin inflows in Q3 is not just a statistic, it is a referendum on where capital wants to live. Forty five billion dollars of inflows in a single quarter means investors, institutions, and individuals are voting with their wallets for programmable, always-on dollars instead of legacy bank rails.

“Stablecoins are no longer a sidecar to crypto trading, they are becoming the base layer of global liquidity. Every inflow hardens the case that the dollar’s future is on-chain. This growth is less about speculation and more about infrastructure – settlement, payments, and credit rails being rebuilt in real time. The world is quietly re-architecting finance around stablecoins because they are faster, cheaper, and more transparent than the alternatives.”

– Sid Sridhar, founder and CEO, BIMA Labs

Circle ($USDC) valuation dropped 11% when they discussed tampering with blockchain immutability

“You don’t need to reengineer the blockchain, reducing its security and making it unattractive. The solution is simple and straightforward. Circle is trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

“Circle does not need to reverse a transaction on the blockchain. This makes it very corruptible. PDX Beam has already made accommodation for refunds — one which does NOT need reengineering of the blockchain. Through PDX Beam, a merchant can make a refund via USDC or cash, going back through PDX. It is already configured for this; it’s easy and seamless.

“With PDX Beam, merchants get a cash refund even when the customer pays in crypto. Because the merchant receives cash via the app, any refund issued is routed through PDX Beam as a cash refund.”

– Shane Rodgers, CEO of PDX Beam

Bitcoin business

“Today’s green open looks positioning-led after last week’s largest deleveraging of the year (>$1.5–$1.7B liquidations at peak), with fresh short liquidations this morning helping BTC reclaim the $112k area and lift majors. ETF prints last week skewed net-outflow, which argues more for a tactical squeeze than broad spot demand, i.e., a bounce that can fade without follow-through from ETFs and spot buyers. Watch funding rates/OI and whether ETF flows stabilize back to net-inflows; otherwise, resistance near recent highs can cap.

“Flows turned cautious late last week as U.S. spot-BTC ETFs saw net outflows (notably Sept. 22–26) and broader deleveraging hit crypto, even as the policy backdrop stayed incrementally supportive. Politically, Congress has pushed for reporting on the reserve; fresh commentary either way could whipsaw sentiment.”

“Markets are leaning toward further Fed cuts into year-end. Softer labour data (low payrolls, higher jobless rate, cooler wages) would likely increase cut odds, pressure real yields and the dollar, and support BTC (risk-on, easier financial conditions).

“Conversely, a hot report would pare back cut expectations, lift yields/DXY, and likely weigh on BTC near-term. Consensus into Friday is for subdued hiring; several desks flag ~50–85k payrolls and a fragile jobs backdrop—so asymmetry is modestly skewed to a ‘bad-news-is-good-news’ tape for crypto.”

– Nedko Geshev, head of communications at ActivTrades

“Bitcoin is gaining because Washington is failing. When government institutions stop functioning properly, confidence in the system erodes. Investors are moving capital into an asset that is not dependent on politicians reaching an agreement.

“Traditional safe havens like gold are rising, but Bitcoin is showing its unique appeal as a digital alternative. It’s borderless, scarce, and operates outside the same structures that are now paralyzed. It’s being recognized as a store of value when the old anchors are under pressure.

“Structural demand for Bitcoin is building at the same time that Washington is showing dysfunction. The combination is potent and it’s why we believe the price will continue to climb during the shutdown.”

“The dollar is still the world’s reserve currency, but its safe-haven status is being chipped away by political gridlock and long-term debt concerns. Investors are seeking alternatives, and Bitcoin is one of the clearest beneficiaries.

“Bitcoin is maturing. Volatility remains, but so does conviction. Every time there is dysfunction in Washington or monetary uncertainty, more people understand its value proposition. This trend will only accelerate as this shutdown drags on.

“When inflation reports or payroll figures are delayed, the information void creates unease. Investors want assets that are not dependent on those numbers being published. Bitcoin, with its fixed supply and decentralized architecture, meets that demand.

“We’re moving into a new era where Bitcoin is not just about individual investors or institutions. Sovereigns are entering the conversation. This makes the current rally more significant, because it is happening against a backdrop of expanding global legitimacy.

“We will see sharp moves both ways. But pullbacks are not signs of weakness. They are opportunities. Investors with long-term conviction are buying dips, not abandoning positions.

“Bitcoin is telling us that the old certainties are under strain, and capital is voting for alternatives.”

– Nigel Green, founder and CEO, deVere Group